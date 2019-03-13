Dream Dinners brings meal assembly to Frisco

Families in the rapidly growing city of Frisco, Texas are about to experience a dinnertime revolution with the opening of Dream Dinners. The store celebrated its opening on March 7 from 5:30 – 7:30 pm with a Grand Opening Open House.

Franchise owner Jon VanZandt said the company’s mission – To Grow Great Kids – is perfectly suited for the population of the area.

“You couldn’t find a community more aligned with the Dream Dinners’ mission,” he said. “Our families are busy, and the number of busy families is growing in our area.”

VanZandt knows what busy family life is. He is a dad of two high school-aged children. He spent 22 years in marketing with a tech firm and started down the path to follow his restauranteur dreams several years ago. Through the process, he realized he knew nothing about owning a restaurant but still wanted to open a business centered in food. He researched franchise opportunities extensively and landed on the meal assembly concept, Dream Dinners.

The new Dream Dinners Frisco store will be located at 7010 Preston Road, Suite 110, next to Kohl’s. For updates on the construction and the grand opening info, go to Dream Dinners Frisco on Facebook. The Frisco store joins the company that was voted No. 8 Top Retail Food Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2018. It is the sixth location in Texas.

Founded in 2002, Dream Dinners’ mission is to grow great kids and strengthen American families by bringing homemade meals back to the dinner table. Dream Dinners’ guests choose from seasonal, rotating monthly menus and prepare their dinners in-store without the hassle of planning, shopping, or chopping. Dream Dinners lays out the ingredients in an easy-to-follow format so guests can assemble a month’s worth of meals in about an hour.

For information about opening your own Dream Dinners franchise, please visit www.dreamdinnersfranchise.com.

A pioneer and leader of the meal assembly industry, Dream Dinners brings Homemade, Made Easy to local communities through its 74 retail locations in 22 states. Learn more at www.dreamdinners.com.