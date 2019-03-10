Watters Creek kicks off Spring Break with a Party at the Playground

Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms is celebrating Spring Break with its annual Party at the Playground on Thursday, March 14 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The event, located on The Green, offers fun children’s activities, including:

· Make & Take crafts

· Face painting

· Balloon artists

· Strolling characters

· Trampoline jumping

· Free Lucky Duck goody bags (to the first 350 children, two years and up)

· DJ – music and games

· Light refreshments (while supplies last)

Attendees must enter the event by Frogg Coffee Bar & Creperie/Children’s Play Area entrance and register to receive the goody bag.

“Our annual Party at the Playground is a great way to enjoy the spring weather and celebrate Spring Break, both for children and their parents,” said Debra Martinez, marketing director for Watters Creek at Montgomery Farms