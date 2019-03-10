North Texas Performing Arts presents The Little Mermaid

North Texas Performing Arts – Plano is proud to present Disney’s The Little Mermaid. This popular show is based on Disney’s blockbuster hit movie with all of the film’s amazing characters brought to life by North Texas Performing Arts.

Little Mermaid is directed by the NTPA’s home-grown Director Mr. Christian Black. Christian, once a student of North Texas Performing Arts (NTPA), now a graduate from University of Oklahoma with a Bachelor of Fine Arts has come home to lend his talents to NTPA. Hannah Makepeace is Choreographing the dances, while Greg McKnight is music directing making for quit the talented team. Audiences can anticipate explosive performances filled with powerful vocalists, amazing dance numbers and brilliant directing. This show is fun for the all family.

Based on one of Hans Christian Andersen’s most beloved stories and the classic animated film, Disney’s The Little Mermaid is a hauntingly beautiful love story for the ages. With music by eight-time Academy Award winner, Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater and a compelling book by Doug Wright, this fishy fable will capture your heart with its irresistible songs, including “Under the Sea,” “Kiss the Girl” and “Part of Your World.”

Ariel, King Triton’s youngest daughter, wishes to pursue the human Prince Eric in the world above, bargaining with the evil sea witch, Ursula, to trade her tail for legs. But the bargain is not what it seems, and Ariel needs the help of her colorful friends, Flounder the fish, Scuttle the seagull and Sebastian the crab to restore order under the sea.

Read more: CUT! by Cinemark opens in Frisco

Performance Dates/Times:

Friday, March 22, 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 23, 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Sunday, March 24, 4:30 PM

Thursday, March 28, 7:30 PM

Friday, March 29, 7:30 PM

Saturday, March 30, 1:30 PM and 7:30 PM

Performance Location: North Texas Performing Arts at The Shops at Willow Bend, Plano at the Rodenbaugh Theatre

Ticket Prices: $10 in advance, $12 starting March 17th, $20 front row. For tickets go to NTPA.org.