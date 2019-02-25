The Heard’s 30th annual Plant Sale fundraiser is coming soon!

On April 13-14, 2019, the 30th annual Spring Plant Sale fundraising event at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary will feature a huge selection of native plants, hard-to-find herbs and well-adapted plants.

There are a number of other benefits to using native plants in landscaping. Using these plants that are naturally suited to Texas’ hydrologic issues is an excellent way to reduce supplemental watering. Many of the native plant species are also better suited to Texas’ climate and provide food sources and habitat for many kinds of wildlife.

For 30 years, veteran and novice gardeners alike have anticipated this rare opportunity to purchase some of the best plants for North Central Texas gardens and to obtain many rare plants. Please see our website for the complete plant list (available soon) at www.heardmuseum.org/plantsale. Guests are welcome to bring carts or wagons to facilitate their purchases.

The plant sale will also feature a selection of native milkweed plants. Monarch butterflies, Danaus plexippus, a species suffering from major decline in recent years, is dependent on milkweeds. This is the only plant species that their caterpillars can eat. With shifting land management practices, we have lost much of the milkweed from the landscape, leaving them with a limited food supply. Scientists believe this to be one of the causes of the Monarch population decreases. By purchasing and planting milkweed to help feed Monarch butterfly caterpillars, North Texans will be able to both help the recovery of this species and support the Heard, a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. All purchases are also tax-free.

Read more: Plano Garden Club presents flower show March 29 and 30

The plant sale will be open to the public on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 14 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Museum admission is not required to attend the plant sale.

A Heard Museum Member Pre-Sale will be offered on April 12 from 4-7 p.m. The Member Pre-Sale is open to Heard Museum members only; however, memberships will be available for purchase at the event or online beforehand.