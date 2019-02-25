Food

Brides, you can have your cake and eat your bouquet too

Rebecca Silvestri
Posted on

edible bridal bouquet, fluffpop, make your life sweeter, yasmeen tadia
Edible bridal bouquets is the hottest new wedding trend. Because when it comes to the biggest day of your life, why not have your cake and eat your bouquet too?

Plano’s own wildly successful momprenuer, Yasmeen Tadia, sole owner of Make Your Life Sweeter—the parent of five companies: FluffPop, Sugaire, HotPoppin, ModChocolate and ModSweets—says brides all across Dallas-Fort Worth are embracing this new trend.

The signature edible bridal boutique created by Make Your Life Sweeter is the cotton-candy bouquet by Fluffpop, part of the Make Your Life Sweeter brands. The cotton-candy bouquet is sweet, light, simple and elegant. It’s the perfect whimsical and fun compliment to any wedding dress.

Important sidenote: FluffPop isn’t technically cotton-candy. “Technically there’s no product that’s like it because it doesn’t taste like traditional cotton candy … it just has the same consistency,” Yasmeen says. With just six calories and one tablespoon of organic cane sugar, FluffPop is gluten-free, vegan, kosher, halal, 90 percent air, and a hit.

“It’s dainty. It’s cool. You can put it in a drink or spin it on a glow stick bracelet. There are so many things we can do with it.” Like spin up make edible bridal bouquets.

However, for brides looking for something more traditional but with a twist, Make Your Life Sweeter can also create bouquets that combine both florals and sweets such as cotton candy, macarons, chocolates and even cupcakes!

“The wedding bouquet has been a necessity at weddings since ancient Rome,” says Yasmeen Tadia. “Brides would carry or wear flower garlands, believing that flowers signify new beginnings, fidelity and hope of fertility. Why not a new twist on an ancient tradition … something whimsical and SWEET!”

Each edible bouquet is designed to order, so whatever the bride wants, the bride gets. Yasmeen explains that some brides have opted to use the bouquets instead of a traditional bouquet while others have chosen to have an edible bouquet simply as a fun photo shoot prop. Some brides decide to go for the full sugar rush and even have edible centerpieces.

As far as what is next for Make Your Life Sweeter, Yasmeen Tadia is not ready to spill the Jelly Beans … yet. “We have a lot of exciting SWEET new launches this year … we can’t wait to share them with you as soon as we are ready!”

Photography credits:
Organic Cotton Candy, Artisanal Chocolates & Gourmet Macarons: @Makeyourlifesweeter yasmeentadia | Photographer: @montghan | Publication: @thisisinsider @insiderdessert @thisisinsiderfood @businessinsider  | Make Your Life Sweeter Team: @allison_aly  @danimcclain33  | Venue: @renplanowest  |  Model: @Norahmoroulis | Hair & Makeup: @typrettyinpink |  Gourmet Cupcakes: @_cheznadin_  | Balloon Artist: @todaysballoons

More about Yasmeen

Yasmeen is the sole owner of Make Your Life Sweeter—the parent of five companies: FluffPop, Sugaire, HotPoppin, ModChocolate and ModSweets. She’s a phenomenal entrepreneur and mom and was featured on the cover of our July 2018 issue of Plano Profile

Click here to read more about Yasmeen Tadia and Make Your Life Sweeter.  

Executive Editor
Rebecca Silvestri is the executive editor at Plano Profile. She is also the wife of Philip Silvestri, Publisher of Plano Profile.

In a previous life, Rebecca was a math teacher (in London and the Dominican Republic).

Philip and Rebecca have a little boy named Theo and a baby girl named Luna Rose.
