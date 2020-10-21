As part of Local Profile’s 19th annual Women in Business Summit will have a giveaway to win a 5-night stay in the Casa de Campo resort in the Dominican Republic.

To enter:

Join us of our 19th annual Women in Business Summit, click here to register now. The day of the event (Friday, October 23), all event attendees will find the giveaway registration within the virtual “Expo” area of the event, open from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Giveaway includes:

A 5-night stay for two in an elite room at the Casa de Campo Resort

Daily breakfast at the Lago restaurant

Two rounds of golf on the famous Teeth of the Dog golf course

One golf cart for transportation within the resort

28% of taxes + service charge included

Winners will be announced October 29, 2020.

(Flights are not included.)

Casa de Campo Villas & Resorts, Dominican Republic

Located on the east coast of the Dominican Republic, Casa de Campo is touted as “the Caribbean’s most complete resort” for good reason.

Spread across 10,000 acres, this tropical paradise boasts 5 golf courses, a shooting center, secluded beach, a marina, a hotel, private residences, world-class dining, shopping and also encompasses an international airport and a cruise ship port. There’s even a replica of a 16th century Mediterranean village, Altos de Chavón which boasts a magnificent open air amphitheater. Since its inauguration by Frank Sinatra in 1982, the amphitheater has hosted international greats such as Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, Sting and Andrea Bocelli.

Click here to keep reading about Casa de Campo!

Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility. This Casa de Campo/Dominican Republic Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions. The Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law Sponsorship. The Sweepstakes sponsor is Casa de Campo Resorts & Villas, located at Casa de Campo, La Romana, Dominican Republic. Sponsor and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate. Sponsor will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described

in these Official Rules.

Entry Period. This Sweepstakes begins on October 23, 2020 at 9:01 AM and ends on October 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM.

How to Enter. During the Entry Period, visit the Sweepstakes registration page located here. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, such as your name, street address phone number, and email address. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of the entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing to be eligible). If entering the Sweepstakes via Facebook, you must be the owner of the email account associated with the Facebook account from which your entry is made. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand you are providing your information to Sponsor and/or Administrator and not to Facebook. All entries become the property of Sponsor and none will be acknowledged or returned.