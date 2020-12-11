Santa isn’t the only one delivering presents this year, Local Profile is giving you the chance to add an extra present under your tree with our 12 Days of Giveaways!



Make sure you are following along with us on Facebook and Instagram because for 12 days starting Friday, December 11th we’re giving away one prize from our bag including:

How to Enter

There are three ways to enter, allowing for up to THREE entrees a day in the 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways!

Facebook

1. Look for the daily 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways Post

2. Make sure you have “liked” the Local Profile Facebook page

3. Like the giveaway post AND leave a comment on the post

Instagram

1. Look for the daily 12 Days of Holiday Giveaways Post

2. Make sure you are following the Local Profile Instagram account

3. Like the giveaway post AND tag a friend in the comments

Email

Enter your name and email address on the contest registration page!

Official Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility. This Local 12 Days of Christmas Sweepstakes (“Sweepstakes”) is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions.



Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law Sponsorship. The Sweepstakes sponsor is Local Profile. Sponsor and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate.



Sponsor will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these Official Rules.



Entry Period. This Sweepstakes begins on December 11th at 10:30am and ends on December 23, 2020 at 5:00 PM.



How to Enter. During the Entry Period, visit the Sweepstakes registration page located here. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, such as your name, street address phone number, and email address. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing to be eligible).



If entering the Sweepstakes via Facebook, you must be the owner of the email account associated with the Facebook account from which entry is made. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand you are providing your information to Sponsor and/or Administrator and not to Facebook.



Entries become property of Sponsor; none will be acknowledged or returned.