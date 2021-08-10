Things to do in Plano, Texas this weekend

Texas’ ninth most populous city can be found nestled between the rolling grasslands and prairies and the booming megacity of Dallas, right on the northern fringes of the Lone Star State. Home to more than 250 000 people, the city is far from small, and continues to attract settlers who prefer something of a slower pace of life than is offered in D Town However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do here Far from it! Plano boasts everything from mouth watering Texan smokehouses and BBQ joints to fascinating heritage museums that reveal secrets of the railroad and agricultural stories of this section of the south Add to that a clutch of beautiful parks, a multicultural medley of eateries that tout crusty Italian pizzas and craft beers alike, some great art house cinemas, walking trails and top quality shopping, and it’s easy to see how Plano, the little sister of Dallas, is worth the visit! Here are the best things to do in Plano

1. Discover the history of Texan agriculture at the Heritage Farmstead Museum

The Ammie Wilson House at the Heritage Farmstead Museum The ancestral home of the Farrell clan is now one of the most enthralling museums in all of Plano.

Billed as a living museum for its dedication to preserving every minutia of the day to day lives of its former early 20th century inhabitants, the site reveals the ins and outs of sheep and wheat farming on the backcountry prairies of Texas during the period from 1890 to 1930

2. Enjoy bona fide Italian pizza pies at the Urban Crust

Headed by pizza maestro and Sardinian born Chef Salvatore, it’s hardly surprising that this inner city Italian joint is home to some of the most authentic Mediterranean cooking in all of Plano.

The menu of mains ranges from mouth watering platters of real Tuscan cold cuts to truffle topped carpaccios , Caesar salads and the conspicuously Texan influenced Cowboy ribeye.

3. Get the adrenaline pumping at the Go Ape Zip Line & Treetop

Set high over the canopies of the Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve on the northern fringes of Plano city, this high energy action park makes the most of the North Texan wilderness.

Visitors can challenge themselves by scaling the series of swinging Tarzan vines, tenuous rope ladders, the soaring series of no less than five ziplines, and other adrenaline inducing attractions with equally adrenaline inducing names