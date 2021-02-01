Valentine’s day is coming and Local Profile wants to make sure everyone is feeling special on February 14th with the Sharing the Love Giveaway!

Make sure you are following along with us on Facebook and Instagram because we’re not only sharing the love, we’re also going to be giving away:



Chocolate strawberries from Kilwins, Cookies from One Potato, a bouquet from Luxe Stems, an experience at the Dallas Arboretum, gift cards to Sixty Vines and Whiskey Cake, a Valentine’s Day Feast for Two at Fish City Grills and Half Shells, plus much more!

How to Enter

There are three ways to enter. Simply look for the Local Profile Sharing the Love post and leave a comment telling us about someone you’d like to share the love with this Valentine’s Day.

Facebook

1. Look for the dailly Sharing the Love Post

2. Make sure you have “liked” the Local Profile Facebook page

3. Like the giveaway post AND leave a comment on the post telling us about the person you want to have a Happy Valentine’s Day (and tell us why)

Instagram

1. Look for the dailly Sharing the Love Post

2. Make sure you are following the Local Profile Instagram account.

3. Like the giveaway post AND leave a comment on the post tagging the person you want to wish a Happy Valentine’s Day (and tell us why)

Online

Enter your name, email address and the person you want to wish a Happy Valentine’s Day on the form found here

Contest Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE OR PAYMENT WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

Eligibility. This Local Profile Sharing the Love Giveaway (“Sweepstakes”) is open to all natural persons who are legal residents of the 50 United States and District of Columbia, who are at least 18 years old at time of entry. Void outside the USA, in Puerto Rico, the US Virgin Islands, and other United States territories and possessions.

Sweepstakes is subject to all applicable federal, state, and local laws and regulations and is void where prohibited by law Sponsorship. The Sweepstakes sponsor is Local Profile. Sponsor and its respective affiliates, subsidiaries, successors, assigns, agents, representatives, officers, directors, shareholders, and employees, and any entity involved in the development, production, implementation, administration, judging or fulfillment of the Sweepstakes, including without limitation, the immediate family members of such individuals, are not eligible to participate.

Sponsor will conduct the Sweepstakes substantially as described in these Official Rules.

Entry Period. This Sweepstakes begins on February 1st and ends on February 8th, 2021 at 5:00 PM when the winners will be notified.

How to Enter. During the Entry Period, visit the Sweepstakes registration page located here. You will be asked to provide basic contact information, such as your name, street address phone number, and email address. (NOTE: You must complete all required fields of entry form with information that is valid on the date of the drawing to be eligible).

If entering the Sweepstakes via Facebook, you must be the owner of the email account associated with the Facebook account from which entry is made. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook. You understand you are providing your information to Sponsor and/or Administrator and not to Facebook.

Entries become property of Sponsor; none will be acknowledged or returned.