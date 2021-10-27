Texas’ ninth most populous city can be found nestled between the rolling grasslands and prairies and the booming megacity of Dallas, right on the northern fringes of the Lone Star State. Home to more than 250 000 people, the city is far from small, and continues to attract settlers who prefer something of a slower pace of life than is offered in D Town However, that doesn’t mean there’s nothing to do here Far from it! Plano boasts everything from mouth watering Texan smokehouses and BBQ joints to fascinating heritage museums that reveal secrets of the railroad and agricultural stories of this section of the south Add to that a clutch of beautiful parks, a multicultural medley of eateries that tout crusty Italian pizzas and craft beers alike, some great art house cinemas, walking trails and top quality shopping, and it’s easy to see how Plano, the little sister of Dallas, is worth the visit! Here are the best things to do in Plano

Looking for some good grub? You can find some of the best restaurants in Allen, TX here. Though it’s not a comprehensive list, we’ve included different types of cuisine to make everyone happy.

Mio Nonno: Italian

Look no further to satisfy your pizza craving. Mio Nonno’s focus is on a healthful menu that highlights the freshest ingredients available locally and some imported high-quality Italian ingredients. They serve wood-fired smoky-crusted pizza with fresh tomatoes and mozzarella. It’s cozy inside where you can enjoy a relaxed meal or a drink at the bar. https://www.miononnorestaurant.com/

Anasofia’s: Mexican

Don’t let the fact that this little gem is in a shopping center throw you. Customers consistently rave about the good service and good food. Enjoy an appetizer and a drink from their full sized bar or go for one of their tasty brisket dishes or mole enchiladas. They even have a few tables outside for those still being cautious due to Covid. https://anasofiasmexicangrill.com/#banner-wrapper

Eggsquisite Cafe: Breakfast & Brunch

Locally owned and operated, Eggsquisite Cafe specializes in breakfast and lunch fare. This restaurant has a modern and clean feel to it. Indulge in a variety of benedicts and french toasts or choose from one of their healthier options. Diners will appreciate the good service and the variety of options. https://eggsquisitecafe.com/

Burger 82: Hamburgers

Craving a burger? This is the place to get it. Burger 82 is small and casual, but diners rave about it. There’s a variety of interesting options to choose from, such as the Hawaiian cheeseburger with ham and pineapple or the salmon cheeseburger. You can even get a Philly sandwich or a nice salad. Satisfy your craving! https://www.toasttab.com/burger-82-880-w-exchange-pkwy-1150/v3

Ellen’s: Southern Cooking

At Ellen’s Restaurant & Bar, every type of food is served all day. Chicken fried steak for breakfast or Pancakes for dinner is no problem. The atmosphere is quaint and classy, and there’s even a private library dining room. Enjoy southern classics such as mac & cheese, meatloaf or shrimp and grits. You can even go with something more unusual like their pancake pot pie. https://www.ellens.com/

Saltlight Station: Coffee & Pho

Specializing in the interesting combination of Vietnamese & coffee, this restaurant is a gem. The interior is modern and they have a drive through as well. Outdoor seating is available for those worried about Covid or just wanting to enjoy the outdoors. Pho is served in large metal bowls and they boast about having no MSG in the broth. They offer a variety of pho including brisket and prime rib. Their choices of drinks look delicious as well. https://www.saltlightstation.com/

CT Provisions: Cocktail Parlor & Kitchen

With a more upscale menu, CT Provisions is a good choice for an adult night out. The menu is limited and offers plates such as mussels, veal and steak. Libations include a variety of wines and interesting cocktails. Check out their happy hour for reduced priced food and beverages. https://www.ctprovisions.com/

Regardless of your tastes or budget, you’ll find restaurants to love in Allen. Try the options listed above, or explore on your own. Whether going for a business lunch, a family night out or date night, you’re sure to find something everyone can agree on. If you’d like to explore other options in Collin County, see our options here.