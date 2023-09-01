Prepare for an o-so-tasty and fun Labor Day weekend! This overview gives you a taste of the most excellent brunch deals and entertainment options you can enjoy with friends and family members during Labor Day. The list includes brunch deals from popular restaurants like Haywire, Sixty Vines and Mexican Sugar, but also a music performance from the Emerald City Band, a lua celebration, the traditional Blackland triathlon and many more top spots and events to have a great long weekend of celebration.

When: September 1 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Kona Grill | Multiple locations

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Kona Grill with exclusive offerings to honor hardworking community members. From September 1 to 4, Kona Grill is extending a generous 50% food discount to doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers and teachers. Present a valid work badge, paystub or ID to claim this discount. Konavore Rewards members receive a $25 dining credit redeemable from September 1 to 4 as an extra treat.

When: September 1 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with exclusive offers at STK Steakhouse from September 1 to 4, 2023. STK Steakhouse is extending a special 50% discount on food to honor the hard work of doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers and teachers. Present a valid work badge, paystub or ID to claim this offer. Friends With Benefits Members can also enjoy a $50 dining credit redeemable during the same period.

Brunch At Haywire During Labor Day Weekend

When: September 2 to 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Haywire | Multiple locations

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with a delightful hill country-inspired brunch experience at Haywire. From September 2 to 4, 2023, enjoy three days of sumptuous brunch offerings from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. across multiple Haywire locations. Savor the flavors of this special occasion with family and friends. Make your table reservation now to ensure you get this memorable brunch event.

When: September 2 to 4, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Ida Claire’s | 5001 Belt Line Road, Addison

In celebration of Labor Day, Ida Claire is extending its weekend brunch experience to September 4, 2023. Revel in an array of extraordinary brunch items and assorted cocktails. Secure your spot for this special occasion by making reservations at ida-claire.com or calling your local Ida Claire restaurant. Take the chance to indulge in an exceptional brunch on this extended Labor Day weekend!

When: September 2 to 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Sixty Vines | Multiple locations

From September 2 to 4, 2023, discover the charm of wine country without needing flights at Sixty Vines. Join them for their Labor Day brunch experience, commencing at 11:00 a.m., to embark on a journey of vineyard-inspired delights within the captivating ambiance of Sixty Vines and Raise a toast to the long weekend with friends and family. Secure your reservation for this unique brunch experience at sixtyvines.com.

When: September 3, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with an electrifying live performance by the Emerald City Band at Southfork Ranch in Parker on September 3, 2023. Besides music and dancing, you have the opportunity to enjoy a guided group tour of the iconic Dallas mansion at a discounted rate of $10 when you arrive early and present your purchased ticket. Don’t miss this lively event!

When: September 3, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Experience a tropical escape at Legacy Hall’s 4th annual Labor Day weekend luau on September 3rd in Plano. The schedule includes hula performances, a limbo competition and live music. Choose from general admission or VIP balcony tickets, which include a special Hawaiian dinner and Kona Big Wave draft beer. Make this Labor Day memorable with Legacy Hall’s vibrant luau celebration!

When: September 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Jade Waters Resort Pool | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Embrace the holiday spirit during Labor Day weekend at the Hilton Anatole’s JadeWaters Resort Pool complex. On September 3, 2023, Santa and Mrs. Claus will make a special appearance poolside despite the soaring temperatures. Capture memorable moments with Santa in a Christmas-themed cabana, where he will distribute presents and treats. This event marks the perfect staycation opportunity for families to enjoy extra-special activities and create lasting memories.

When: September 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Bar Louie | Multiple locations

On Labor Day, Bar Louie invites you to celebrate the close of summer with a toast. Enjoy half-priced martinis all day at multiple Bar Louie locations. Furthermore, the weekend brunch menu will be available on Monday, and you can accompany it with delectable brunch options and mimosas specials. Experience this promotion and delightful brunch served from 10:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m., including $2 mimosas and $10 pitchers.

When: September 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Where: Mexican Sugar | Multiple locations

Celebrate Labor Day with a vibrant and flavorful experience at Mexican Sugar. From September 2 to 4, 2023, indulge in a brunch that captures the essence of Mexico. You can go from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. in Plano and from 11:00 a.m. up until 4:00 p.m. in Las Colinas and Uptown to immerse yourself in bold and authentic brunch selections that bring rich flavors of Mexico to your plate.

When: September 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Whiskey Cake | Multiple locations

Experience an exciting Labor Day brunch celebration at Whiskey Cake on September 4, 2023, starting at 11:00 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. Delight in signature dishes and elevate your brunch experience with cocktails. Secure your spot for this delectable brunch event by visiting whiskeycake.com or calling your local restaurant. Take the chance to savor exceptional flavors on this special day!

Even More Great Fourth Of July Entertainment And Dining Options

ReckShop’s Labor Day Weekend Performance

When: September 2 to 3, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: PM Lounge | 2918 N. Henderson Ave, Dallas

Labor Day hill Country-Inspired Brunch At The Ranch

When: September 2 to 4, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Ranch at Las Colinas | 857 W John Carpenter Freeway, Irving

Labor Day Sunday With Dirty South

When: September 3 to 4, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: PM Lounge | 2918 N. Henderson Ave, Dallas

BEAR GRILLZ LaborDaze Labor Day Weekend

When: September 3 to 4, 2023 | 10:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.

Where: Stereo Live Dallas | 2711 Storey Ln, Dallas

Blackland Triathlon & Blackland Youth Triathlon: A Labor Day Tradition

When: September 4, 2023 | 6:45 a.m.

Where: Oak Point Recreation Center | 6000 Jupiter Road, Plano

