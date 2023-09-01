Centurion American announced its recent partnership with builders Olivia Clarke Homes, Partners in Building and Wyatt James to construct 76 homes. Each residence will sit on expansive property sites spanning over 1 acre. Construction is set to commence in early Fall 2023.

Located just under two miles from the outer loop, the development Harper Estates is a central location between the historic downtown area of Celina and Weston Square. According to Centurion American, this location provides residents with easy access to shopping options, dining and local events. The community is designed to include walking trails that connect residents to the Collin County landscape.

“Harper Estates is where your dream home merges with Texas’s captivating topography, inspiring you daily with rolling hills and scenic vistas,” a statement from Centurion American read. “It’s not just a residence; it’s a thriving, connected haven for building enduring memories.”

Harper Estates sits on 100 acres and will offer 76 1.1-acre lots. Homebuyers will be able to choose from exclusive creekview lots with natural views. Residents will also have easy access to scenic walking trails along FM 2478. Families in the community will have access to the Celina Independent School District.

Builder, Olivia Clarke Homes recently released four design options featuring different amenities for future buyers. All designs feature additional storage space and covered patios.

“​​Our blend of modern luxury living and the enchanting Texan landscape creates a harmonious ambiance,” Centurion American said.

The three builders designed notable residential areas such as the Fields development in Frisco, Erwin Farms in McKinney and Windsong Ranch in Prosper.

Since 1990, Centurion American developed more than 100,000 single-family lots across numerous communities in North Texas. The company has collaborated with investors, landowners, financial institutions and vendors to secure over 35,000 acres of land.

For more information, visit HarperEstatesCelina.com.