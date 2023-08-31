Toro Toro Fort Worth announced that it will be hosting a dining event, in commemoration of Hispanic Heritage Month, on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will feature an exclusive four-course dinner, with each course being expertly paired with Maestro Dobel tequila selections along the way.

The Pan-Latin restaurant says that the menu was designed with the intention of honoring the rich Hispanic heritage. Curated by Toro Toro Fort Worth Executive Chef Jonathan Esparza, the menu promises to provide guests with a symphony of flavors that pays homage to both tradition and innovation simultaneously.

The first course of the culinary journey will offer a traditional shrimp aguachile, consisting of lemon poached shrimp, cucumber, green aguachile sauce and more.

During the second course, guests will get to enjoy a smoked cold bison carpaccio with watercress salad, shimeji mushrooms pickles, aji amarillo aioli, etc.

For the main course, the restaurant will be offering a rosewood wagyu beef picanha with Peruvian purple mashed potatoes, heirloom roasted carrots and more.

And we can’t forget about dessert! For the final, sweet course on the menu, the restaurant will be providing a yellow corn cake, served with candied almonds and cajeta ice cream.

Throughout the evening, guests will get to engage in insightful educational and historical discussions that delve into the menu’s connection with Hispanic heritage.

In addition to the four-course menu’s offerings, guests will also have the option of enhancing their evening by adding on a bottle of wine. Wine selections include a Vino Blanco, a Malbec/Cabernet Franc and a Cabernet Sauvignon.

Tickets for the dining event are $79 per person, and complimentary valet parking is also included for all attendees. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

To purchase tickets for the event, head over to exploretock.com.