Frisco ISD’s school board approved the update of the district’s student code of conduct to include a new Texas law regarding smoking on school campuses.

Going into effect on Sept. 1, 2023, House Bill 114 requires students to be placed in a district’s Disciplinary Alternative Education Program (DAEP). The student will face the reprimand if a student possesses, sells, gives, delivers or uses an e-cigarette at or within 300 feet of school property. FISD also added marijuana products such as hemp, CBD and THC to the code of conduct.

If a student is caught smoking or with a device, they will be placed in the DAEP for 10 days at the Student Opportunity Center. Students attending the program are prohibited from entering district property, participating in extracurricular activities such as athletics and attending any school events.

A study released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that 2.55 million U.S. middle and high school students reported e-cigarette use in 2022. Nearly 85% of those youth used flavored e-cigarettes and more than half used disposable e-cigarettes.

“Adolescent e-cigarette use in the United States remains at concerning levels, and poses a serious public health risk to our nation’s youth,” said Brian King, director of the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products. “Together with the CDC, protecting our nation’s youth from the dangers of tobacco products — including e-cigarettes — remains among the FDA’s highest priorities, and we are committed to combatting this issue with the breadth of our regulatory authorities.”

Local Profile previously reported that the state of Texas received a $42.8 million settlement against e-cigarette Juul. Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the settlement on Sept. 6, 2022.

The Texas Office of the Attorney General (OAG) first announced an investigation into the company back in 2020. The investigation was in response to evidence showing Juul Labs misrepresented the health risks associated with their products and promoted them to children and young adults who were not of legal age.

The settlement will be spread between six to 10 years and will accrue interest if the company waits to pay. If the company waits the full 10 years to pay the settlement, the final amount owed would increase to $476.6 million. The settlement includes an agreement to restrict the company further.