Dallas-based Bar Louie announced a new dinner menu, featuring a delicious selection of savory entrées. Stop by for a happy hour cocktail, then round out your day with an entrée and wine pairing.

“Bar Louie is embarking on a journey of culinary evolution,” said CEO Brian Wright. “We’ve listened to our guests and are proud to introduce this array of fresh new choices to elevate their dining experience and bring more variety and flare to our menu.”

The chefs have prepared five new dinner selections, now available at all Bar Louie locations. They will be served daily from 3 – 10 p.m. These new dinner entrées include citrus grilled salmon with a lemon beurre blanc; monterey chicken with roasted cremini mushrooms, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in a lemon herb sauce; cajun salmon and shrimp served in a cajun butter sauce; New Orleans chicken & shrimp pasta with a house-made cajun cream sauce; and a beer battered fish sandwich served with a side of fries.

“Whether it’s the zesty citrus grilled salmon, the crispy crunch of that first bite of the beer battered fish sandwich or a trip for your tastebuds to The Big Easy with our New Orleans chicken and shrimp pasta, these eclectic new dinner selections offer something for everyone at the table,” Wright said.

Each new dinner menu item has been paired with a carefully selected beverage to enhance the flavors of the dining experience. A Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc was chosen to compliment the citrus grilled salmon, while Bar Louie recommends the signature Clover Martini when ordering the monterey chicken.

To celebrate the new menu launch, Bar Louie is offering guests a free lunch entree when they try one of the new dinner entrees. The free lunch offer can be used on the next visit with a minimum spend of $20. This will be offered for a limited time, while supplies last.

The new dinner menu and drink pairings can be viewed at barlouie.com.