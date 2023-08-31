Prosper Town Council approved the zoning for a new development, Pradera. The 35-acre development will feature multifamily space, businesses and townhomes.

Pradera, located on the west side of the Dallas North Tollway extension at Prosper Trail, is a development of the Cornerstone Projects Group and Frisco-based Orion Real Estate Capital.

Pradera will include 730 multifamily units, bringing the area to the maximum number of units allowed in the comprehensive plan.

According to The Dallas Morning News, council member Chris Kern was concerned about reaching the maximum number of multifamily units, hindering potential developments in the southern portions.

“I continue to have heartburn with the overall number and the longevity of this project,” Kern said during the meeting. “It’s not an objection to multifamily in general because I feel like that’s always a thing. I just have a little bit of concern. It feels like we’re allowing our max at the furthermost point of the Tollway district.”

Council members first saw the project plans on Aug. 8, 2023, but the item was tabled. During the meeting, the developer was asked to make changes to the plan, including, removing lettering from the sides of the development’s central five-story buildings, lowering the maximum height for the office buildings from 12 stories to eight stories and setting the maximum height at three stories for townhomes.

“They continued to reduce their count to get to where we wanted them to be,” council member Amy Bartley said during the meeting. “They mixed in for-rent and for-sale, which was a big deal to me because I wanted people to be able to purchase condos or other kinds of lifestyle housing and live here and be invested here.”

But despite the now approved zoning, the project is expected to take 20 years to complete. Construction would begin in 2024, but not be completed until 2043.