When: September 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Bid farewell to summer with a delightful wine and spirits tasting event at PGA Frisco. This exclusive adults-only gathering offers a selection of ten beverage samples, ranging from white and rosé wines to unique treats like espresso martini ice cream pour-overs and prosecco with popsicles. Hosted at The Monument Realty PGA District in Frisco, the event is a perfect opportunity to enjoy the last days of summer in style.

When: September 1, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Join the uplifting celebration of faith and music at the Texas Gospel Music Festival on September 1, 2023, at the Eisemann Center in Richardson to experience the soul-stirring melodies and powerful harmonies of gospel music in a captivating evening of worship and inspiration. Secure your tickets for this weekend to immerse yourself in the heartwarming sounds of gospel music and share in the spirit of unity and devotion.

When: September 1, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State St, Richardson

Get ready for the revival of live music at CityLine’s outdoor plaza this fall! This weekend, country singer Sarah Johnson will delight you with her songs. You can listen to her tunes from the comfort of one of the restaurant patios along State Street or grab some delectable dinner and drinks to-go and relish the music right at the plaza.

When: September 1, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: American Airlines Center | 2500 Victory Avenue, Dallas

Experience a night of legendary music as Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire join forces for an unforgettable concert. On September 1, 2023, at the American Airlines Center, groove to classic hits and iconic melodies that have defined generations. Don’t miss this electrifying performance that promises to keep you singing and dancing all night long. Grab your tickets now for a musical journey like no other.

When: September 1 to 3, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center | 1309 Canton Street, Dallas

Prepare to be captivated by the rhythmic melodies of the 6th annual Riverfront Jazz Festival this weekend. From September 1 to 3, 2023, the Kay Bailey Hutchinson Convention Center in Dallas will become a haven for jazz enthusiasts. Immerse yourself in the rich tapestry of jazz performances and experience the magic of world-class musicians. Check out the full schedule for an unforgettable journey into jazz.

When: September 1 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Kona Grill | Multiple locations

Celebrate Labor Day weekend at Kona Grill with exclusive offerings to honor hardworking community members. From September 1 to 4, Kona Grill is extending a generous 50% food discount to doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, EMTs, hospital workers and teachers. Present a valid work badge, paystub or ID to claim this discount. Konavore Rewards members receive a $25 dining credit redeemable from September 1 to 4 as an extra treat.

When: September 2, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

Experience the Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit from September 2, 2023, to February 19, 2024, at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Travel back along a half-mile trail with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs. They come alive, moving and roaring, offering an enthralling experience and fascinating facts about herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Enjoy interactive elements, a photo-op with a Tyrannosaurus rex and an outdoor fossil dig.

When: September 2, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Join the impactful initiative to combat hunger at the Hunger Awareness Month kick-off concert featuring the energetic performance of 80’s Mix Tape. Bring your non-perishable food items to contribute to the pantry food drive and enjoy live music by 80’s Mix Tape. Dress in your best attire and be part of this charitable effort. The donated items will be directed to Frisco Family Services to support those in need.

When: September 2 | 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Heard Ropes Course | 997 Sharon Road, Fairview

Thrill-seekers, mark your calendars for Zip Line Day on September 2! Head to the Heard Ropes Course in Fairview this weekend and experience the excitement of flying down a 487-ft. zip line. Each zip costs $12, so grab as many tickets as you want to take multiple rides. While individuals and small groups are welcome, larger groups of ten or more can schedule custom programs.

When: September 2, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

Calling all young creatives for a fun jewelry-making session at PGA Frisco. On September 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., kids of all ages can craft bracelets or keychains using vibrant colors, various bead shapes and delightful charms. Held at the Monument Realty PGA District, this come-and-go event requires a $10 registration fee per child, including a goodie bag.

When: September 1 to 2, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: ​Jump Into Art Studios | 404 N Church Street, McKinney

This weekend, unleash your inner artist at Jump Into Art Studios in McKinney. For just $15, indulge in an evening of creativity, complete with materials, wine and snacks. Choose your project and pay the project fee separately. From art journaling to painting, ceramics and even a pet portrait option on Fridays, it’s an art-filled night for adults and mature teens.

When: September 2 to 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

Discover the artistic journey of James Gilbreath in Plano and Beyond, a captivating exhibition showcasing his lifelong dedication to the world of art. Born and raised in Texas, James’ passion for art ignited during his school years and has continued to evolve. Visit the ArtCentre of Plano from September 2 to October 14, 2023, between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to witness his remarkable creations.

When: September 3, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with an electrifying live performance by the Emerald City Band at Southfork Ranch in Parker on September 3, 2023. Besides music and dancing, you have the opportunity to enjoy a guided group tour of the iconic Dallas mansion at a discounted rate of $10 when you arrive early and present your purchased ticket. Don’t miss this lively event!

When: September 3, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Angelika Plano | 7205 Bishop Rd, Plano

This weekend, experience the timeless adventure of The Goonies at Angelika Plano on September 3, 2023. During the movie, you join a group of misfit kids on an unforgettable journey filled with friendship, treasure and unexpected twists. Don’t miss this cinematic gem at Angelika Plano, located in Plano. Check the full schedule and secure your tickets for a memorable movie night.

When: September 3, 2023 | 2:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Experience a tropical escape at Legacy Hall’s 4th annual Labor Day weekend luau on September 3rd in Plano. The schedule includes hula performances, a limbo competition and live music. Choose from general admission or VIP balcony tickets, which include a special Hawaiian dinner and Kona Big Wave draft beer. Make this Labor Day memorable with Legacy Hall’s vibrant luau celebration!

STK Steakhouse Labor Day Offerings

When: September 1 to 4, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: STK Steakhouse | 2000 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Lone Star Murder Mystery Dinner & Show

When: September 2 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Billy Bob’s Texas | 2520 Rodeo Plaza, Fort Worth

Labor Day Weekend Event: Santa at JadeWaters Resort Pool

When: September 3, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Jade Waters Resort Pool | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Batushka At Granada Theater

When: September 3, 2023 | 7:45 p.m.

Where: Granada Theater | 3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Birthdays Are Back At The Perot Museum

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science | 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas

When: September 7, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church-Plano | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano

Discover insights and strategies for navigating the challenges of dementia on September 7, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. You can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, differentiating it from dementia, stages, risk factors, research, treatments and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Gain practical advice from experts, which includes discussions on memory concerns with doctors, preparing for the future, confidence-building through improv and care transition navigation.

When: September 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano

Local Profile’s 22nd Annual Women in Business Summit, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, takes place on September 8, 2023, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. The summit gathers over 600 influential women from various industries, celebrating their achievements and empowering them in North Texas. This event is sold out. Please email Rebecca@localprofile.com to be added to the waiting list.

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.

When: September 26, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Hilton Anatole | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Join the Texas Women’s Foundation on September 26th for the 38th during its annual luncheon, featuring Emmy-nominated actress and producer Storm Reid as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s event, #TXWomenNow, highlights the foundation’s commitment to advancing the lives of women and girls. This luncheon emphasizes collective support and voices to drive positive change in homes and communities. Take advantage of this extraordinary experience of inspiration and empowerment.

When: October 13, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Experience the vibrant melodies of Gullah culture through Ranky Tanky, a group of native South Carolinians who infuse jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B into their soulful songs. This musical night also features the Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Lisa Fischer. She is renowned for her remarkable appearances with the Rolling Stones and her role in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Don’t miss this captivating blend of talent and culture.