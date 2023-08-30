Six Flags Entertainment Corporation revealed one of its most significant planned capital injections into its parks in over ten years — new rides, water attractions and glamping.

“At Six Flags, our relentless drive for innovation is powered by our passion to create moments of pure joy and excitement for our guests,” said President and CEO Selim Bassoul. “This investment is central to our strategy to create fun and memorable experiences for every member of the family and reinforces Six Flags’ position as the leader in thrills.”

Stretching across over a dozen parks, the upcoming investments encompass new additions set to thrill and delight visitors. Among these developments are five fresh rides in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and DC, translating renowned DC heroes and villains into exhilarating adventures.

Highlights of the new rides coming to Six Flags parks include:

Six Flags Over Texas – The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a steep nosedive to add to the fun.

– The world’s first log flume now becomes one of the world’s longest log flumes in 2024. The new El Rio Lento will feature one new lift hill and two big drops including a steep nosedive to add to the fun. Six Flags Fiesta Texas – An expansion of the DC Universe land will include CYBORG Cyber Revolution, creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity rotating family drop tower; METROPOLIS Transit Authority allowing 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco-covered monorail-style trains.

– An expansion of the DC Universe land will include CYBORG Cyber Revolution, creating a visually stunning and air-time-filled ride experience of four individual arms rotating in fast, intermeshing orbits; SHAZAM! Tower of Eternity rotating family drop tower; METROPOLIS Transit Authority allowing 16 passengers to relax and enjoy an aerial view 17 feet above DC Universe aboard two Art Deco-covered monorail-style trains. Six Flags Great Adventure – To celebrate its 50th anniversary year, the park will introduce the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America.THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. Guests can also immerse themselves in an authentic African lodging experience at the new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Set within the expansive 350-acre Wild Safari Park, guests will enjoy luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining.

– To celebrate its 50th anniversary year, the park will introduce the first super boomerang coaster to open in North America.THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity rushes forward and backward at nearly 60 miles per hour through a 180-degree twisted drop and zero-G roll. Guests can also immerse themselves in an authentic African lodging experience at the new Savannah Sunset Resort & Spa. Set within the expansive 350-acre Wild Safari Park, guests will enjoy luxurious “glamping” tents, scenic vistas, spa services and VIP dining. Six Flags St. Louis – THE JOKER: Carnival of Chaos, standing at a record height of 17 stories tall, whips back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher and higher while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour.

– THE JOKER: Carnival of Chaos, standing at a record height of 17 stories tall, whips back and forth as the giant disk spins guests higher and higher while reaching speeds up to 75 miles per hour. Six Flags Great America – Sky Striker is a giant pendulum attraction that sends riders on a breathtaking journey to extreme heights. A 17-story pendulum glides effortlessly back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour delivering an experience of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air.

– Sky Striker is a giant pendulum attraction that sends riders on a breathtaking journey to extreme heights. A 17-story pendulum glides effortlessly back and forth while rotating clockwise, reaching speeds of nearly 75 miles per hour delivering an experience of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air. Six Flags Over Georgia – The first-of-its-kind “Ultra Surf” coaster is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park with a track that launches riders forward and backward surfing at 60 miles per hour through a refreshing splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike. While the name of this thriller is still TBD, Six Flags Over Georgia fanatics will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name! Follow the park’s social media for details.

– The first-of-its-kind “Ultra Surf” coaster is bringing a totally new coaster experience to the park with a track that launches riders forward and backward surfing at 60 miles per hour through a refreshing splash pool. Free-spinning seats ensure no two rides are alike. While the name of this thriller is still TBD, Six Flags Over Georgia fanatics will be invited to take part in the selection of the coaster’s official name! Follow the park’s social media for details. Six Flags Great Escape – The Bobcat wooden roller coaster roars in at nearly 40 miles per hour with a family-friendly modernized coaster train providing a comfortable ride experience with tight turns, hills and curves thrill seekers crave.

Alongside the introduction of novel rides and attractions, numerous Six Flags parks will undergo enhancements to their theming and existing rides. At Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the newly themed SUPERGIRL Sky Flight will elevate guests to a height of 200 feet, providing breathtaking panoramic vistas. The park’s revamped DC Universe section boasts newly themed rides, including GREEN LANTERN: Airborne, POISON IVY: Toxic Spin, THE PENGUIN: Gotham City Getaway and BATGIRL: Gotham City Chase.

As part of its 25th Anniversary celebrations, Six Flags America will unveil a transformed SteamTown, a fusion of the past and the future. This reimagined steampunk realm will feature an entirely new storyline, three re-conceptualized attractions, the return of an award-winning stunt show, fresh culinary and retail offerings and new elements. Of particular excitement is the debut of the SteamWhirler, a family-oriented thrill ride with four arms rotating in fast and intricate orbits.

The debut of these new attractions is impeccably timed, coinciding with the biggest sale of the year. This sale features discounts of up to 70% on season passes, tickets and more. The promotion is currently active and will run until Sept. 5, 2023. Park visitors savor the novel rides and experiences of 2024 using their season passes, and can also enjoy admission for the rest of 2023, including entry to Six Flags Fright Fest.

For more information visit sixflags.com.