The University of North Texas at Dallas (UNT Dallas) and Wipro will host the first academic science fair of the new school year on Aug. 30, 2023.

The Great Scientist Soiree will highlight the work of 52 elementary, middle and high school students from a wide array of Texas school districts, including Allen, Coppell, Frisco, Grand Prairie, McKinney and Plano. The youngest competitor this year is in the first grade.

The Great Scientist Soiree hopes to inspire students to explore innovative projects aligned with their school districts’ curriculum. The event will provide an opportunity for young scientists to demonstrate their creativity, problem-solving skills and address some of today’s most pressing challenges.

One of the main focuses of this year’s science fair is artificial intelligence technology. The hot topic in education will be on display as teachers and students use it as part of the learning process.

The Great Scientist Soiree comes from the partnership of UNT Dallas and Wipro, a leading technology services and consulting company with an extensive presence in North Texas.

In 2017, UNT Dallas launched the Science Educator Fellowship using a $1.1 million grant from Wipro. This fuelled a collaboration between the Cedar Hill, Desoto, Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Irving Independent school districts to recruit, train and develop more science teachers.

“Six years later, science leaders in these districts have not only thrived but have shared their knowledge with fellow teachers and recruited them to participate in the program,” a statment from UNT saiud. “As a result, there are now 60 highly skilled science educators helping inspire potential future scientists and engineers.”



In September, UNT Dallas will break ground on a $100 million STEM building with dozens of classrooms, laboratories and collaborative spaces. It will be an energy-efficient green facility complete with windows, natural light and a design that brings the outdoors inside.

The Great Scientist Soiree will begin at 4 p.m. at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Frisco Hotel & Convention Center.