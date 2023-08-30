Portillo’s, known for its delicious Chicago-style hot dogs, announced it will officially open the doors of its second restaurant in Texas on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 10:30 a.m., after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

Located at 1955 Central Expressway, just a short distance south of the Allen Premium Outlets, the 7,700-square-foot establishment marks the second of Portillo’s restaurants to adopt the enhanced and more streamlined design. This design encompasses a convenient grab-and-go retail section, a self-serve soda fountain and various operational efficiencies within the kitchen.

Visitors can anticipate savoring the distinctive offerings from Portillo’s renowned menu, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers and the celebrated Portillo’s famous chocolate cake.

Embracing a novel retro automotive garage theme, the eatery will provide indoor seating for over 170 patrons, a seasonal outdoor patio and the unmistakable dual drive-thru lanes characteristic of the brand.

The ribbon-cutting event is set to feature Michael Portillo, the VP of restaurant support at Portillo’s. As part of the ceremony, Portillo’s will also deliver a monetary contribution to its charity collaborators, Allen ISD and All Community Outreach.

In Jan. 2023, Portillo’s opened its first Texas shop at the Grandscape development in The Colony. In a mere 15 days following its launch, Portillo’s served enough individuals to populate AT&T Stadium, the renowned home of the Dallas Cowboys. Long lines and waits were common for guests.

According to QSR Magazine, the Grandscape restaurant matched the same volume as the Chicago locations. The Allen location is also expected to be a big hit.

Guests are invited to sign up for Portillo’s Birthday Club to receive the most up-to-date information. Fans who sign up will also receive a slice of Portillo’s homemade chocolate cake on their birthday.

For more information on the newest location and others, visit portillos.com.