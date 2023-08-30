A family in Allen, Texas is thankful to be alive after a car drove into their home.

In the early morning of Aug. 29, 2023, a car crashed into the front bathroom of a family’s home on Live Oak Lane.

According to FOX 4, the family only suffered from minor injuries, but the father went to the hospital with an injured toe and scrapes on the head. One woman in the home said she was in the bathroom minutes before the crash.



Johnson explained that her father was in the closet when the car hit the home, causing items to fall on his head. That day, the father went in for surgery on his toe.



“It could have been worse,” said Mercedez Johnson, whose parents live at the home. “My dad could have been dead, anyone could have been injured very, very badly.”



Camrin Manning said that he and his mother were backing out of the driveway when they heard the car crash into the home. When they first heard the crash, they thought someone hit their trashcan.

“Thank God that we woke up early enough because if I hadn’t done that my mom would have been getting ready right there, and it would have been over,” Manning told FOX 4. A witness told police the driver ran a red light before speeding down the road and into the home.

“It’s a wake-up call for everybody,” Johnson said. “Keep your family close.”



Before an investigation began, authorities speculated that excessive speed played a role. But Allen Sargent Jonathan Maness with the Allen Police Department told Local Profile details of the case will not be released during the investigation. However, the driver was charged with intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury.

The car’s driver was taken to the hospital for a thorough examination. Manning told reporters the driver was young, likely in his early 20s.