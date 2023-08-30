The Atlanta-based builder Deluxeton Homes filed planning documents with the state for the construction of Hidden Lake Villas, a 163,720 square feet, $18 million residential project in McKinney. Construction is set to begin in Nov. 2023.

According to the documents filed, the 120 units will be part of 22 buildings with three to eight units per building at the southeast corner of the intersection of El Lago Drive and Bush Drive, adjacent to both Eldorado Parkway and US 75 in south McKinney, near the El Lago Apartments community

The project was first introduced for approval to the McKinney Planning and Zoning Commission in Dec. 2022 by Quiddity Engineering, the engineering firm for the project.

The new community is only one of the many projects making their way to south McKinney. In early June 2023, the Dallas-based luxury home builder Netze.Homes unveiled The Row, an eco-friendly residential project located at 6492 McKinney Ranch Parkway. The development would include 66 townhouse units made of steel from recycled cars.

That same month, McKinney City Council approved the rezoning of a patch of land at the intersection of US 75 and SH 121 in the Collin Mckinney district to allow the construction of a multifamily development on 11 acres and a hotel.

In April 2023, Healthpeak Properties filed planning documents to the Texas Department of License and Regulation for the construction of a five-story, 125,000-square-foot medical office building at the Medical City campus in McKinney, at 4510 Medical Center Drive. Construction of the $31 million medical offices is set to begin in Sept. 2023 until 2025.

According to The Real Deal, in 2022 alone, three single-family communities added over 1,000 new homes to the Collin County city. But this is no surprise, after all, McKinney is the hottest real estate market in the country, followed by Frisco in 2nd place and Allen coming 6th, as previously reported by Local Profile.