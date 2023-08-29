Fritz’s Adventure announced the company will open a location at Grandscape in The Colony, Texas. The indoor and outdoor adventure park and family attraction will officially open for business in 2024.

Fritz’s Adventure will be located at 5651 Nebraska Furniture Mart Drive in The Colony.

“Fritz’s Adventure was inspired by the love my wife and I have adventuring with our kids,” said Matt Engram, Fritz’s Owner and CEO. “We offer guests an experience to create memories that will last a lifetime.”

Fritz’s Adventure at Grandscape is planned to be over 100,000 square feet, ready to be explored by visitors spanning all age groups. Inside this space is a fusion of indoor and outdoor attractions. Among these are the TreeTops zipline course, via ferrata, a multi-level ropes course, treehouses, extreme slides, subterranean tunnels and more.

Prices range from $25 to $80 with children nine and under free. For a more intimate setting birthday parties team building activities can be booked through the Fritz’s Adventure website. Fritz’s Adventure provides a 10% discount to any active-duty military service member and their family or veteran and their family.

“We’re in the people business and we’re ready to make a big impact in the lives of everyone in North Texas,” said Travis Leaming, chief operating officer at Fritz’s Adventure. “From people coming in as guests, to those who will become a part of our Fritz’s Family, this is an exciting time.”

Established in Branson, MO, Fritz’s Adventure originated as a versatile indoor and outdoor adventure park and a welcoming family destination. Individuals of various ages and skill levels can engage in activities like climbing, tunneling, jumping, running, sliding, rappelling and ziplining across a expansive areas exceeding 80,000 square feet. Renowned for its versatility, Fritz’s Adventure stands as the ultimate all-weather attraction, ensuring enjoyment for families throughout the entire year.

