The developers behind The Link, the massive $1 billion mixed-use development coming next to PGA of America HQ in Frisco, released details on the upcoming apartment community project heading to West Plano.

Haggard Farms is a 142-acre mixed-used development located on Spring Creek Parkway, between Plano’s Legacy business park and residential neighborhoods, just east of the Dallas North Tollway, one of the last remaining farm tracts that used to be part of the pioneer Haggard family. According to Community Impact, in December 2021, the city of Plano approved the family to develop the strip of land they owned at the corner of Parkwood Boulevard and Spring Creek Parkway.

Update 8/29/2023 10:30 a.m.: During a meeting held on Aug. 28, 2023, Plano City Council approved the development agreement for the $70 million, four-story, 569,000-square-foot apartment project at Spring Creek Parkway. Now partners Haggard Enterprises Ltd. and Dallas-based developer Stillwater Capital will be able to begin construction of phase one of the project that is slated to start in Oct. 2023.

The Haggards are one of the oldest families in Collin County and their mark could not be missed in Plano — Haggard Farm, Haggard Middle School, Haggard Park and the list goes on. The family settled in Plano in 1856, just before the Civil War and at one point they owned thousands of acres in the current space between U.S. Highway 75 and the tollway corridor. In 2021, Haggard Farms was recognized as one of the oldest businesses in the country by a study conducted by OnDeck.

Haggard Enterprises Ltd. and Dallas-based developer Stillwater Capital expect to begin construction on a $70 million, four-story, 569,000-square-foot apartment project in October 2023, with plans of opening in late 2025, as reported by The Dallas Morning News. The apartment project will include 700 units, a four-level concrete parking garage and indoor and outdoor amenities.

In June, The Dallas Morning News reported that planning documents were filed with the state by Stillwater Capital for the first phase of the mixed-used project — a $20 million, 189,000-square-foot office building and garage development called Haggard Farm Tillage Offices. The three-story office building project is scheduled to open in late 2024.