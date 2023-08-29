In advance of its 15th annual North Texas Giving Day, local philanthropy organization Communities Foundation of Texas announced that over 3,000 nonprofits stand to benefit from this year’s fundraiser.

North Texas Giving Day is a community-wide, online giving event that raises money and awareness for nonprofit organizations throughout the 20 counties of the North Texas region.

“North Texas Giving Day is for everyone, and every gift matters. North Texas Giving Day empowers every local nonprofit and every North Texan to raise the bar of generosity, and to deepen our sense of community support, pride and impact,” says Monica Christopher, senior vice president, chief giving and community impact officer at Communities Foundation of Texas.

Thus far, over 300 of the nonprofits are based out of Collin County. During last year’s event, 382 Collin County nonprofits participated and received nearly $7.5 million in total donations.

One of the Collin County nonprofits that benefitted from last year’s giving day was Hope Clinic of McKinney. The free healthcare clinic says that it will once again be participating in the yearly event this coming September.

“North Texas Giving Day is a movement we look forward to participating in every year,” said Vicki Northcutt, Hope Clinic of McKinney executive director of development. “Because of the focused publicity surrounding this day of giving, we have been blessed with the ability to raise at least $60,000 in one day, which provides increased access to free healthcare for at least 600 patient visits.”

This year’s North Texas Giving Day will be taking place on Sept. 21, 2023, with early giving opportunities beginning on Sept. 1.

Donations of one dollar or more can be made out to any of the participating nonprofits at NorthTexasGivingDay.org via Apple Pay, PayPal, Venmo or credit card.

“There is no shortage of causes to support and give to in our community, and Communities Foundation of Texas’ North Texas Giving Day aims to help donors find their passion, give with purpose and help our communities thrive,” Christopher said.