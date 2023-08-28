The Walmart Supercenter located at 8555 Preston Road is set to introduce drone delivery services. Partnering with Wing, a drone delivery provider backed by Alphabet, Google’s parent company, this collaboration aims to extend the service to an extra 60,000 residences in North Texas.

According to a statement from Walmart, customers will have the option to place orders for various items such as ready-to-eat meals, groceries, essential household items and non-prescription medicines. These items will be transported by entirely automated drones, up to 65 mph, eliminating the need for human pilots.

The drone delivery service is accessible to residences situated within a 6-mile radius of the stores. Deliveries will be made from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on all days except Wednesdays.

“Two years ago, we embarked on a journey to make the convenience of drone delivery a reality for our customers,” a statement from Walmart read. “Over that time, we’ve grown to offer it across seven states and 36 stores, completing more than 10,000 safe deliveries.”

The Walmart Supercenter in Frisco, Texas, will be the first to launch, joining the existing network of 11 drone hubs already operating in the North Texas area. Once operations begin, customers can download the Wing app from the App Store or Google Play and enter their address to determine if their home is within the Wing drone delivery range.



You can learn more about Wing’s operations and how Walmart is teaming up to deliver to customers on the Wing blog.

“This is an exciting next step for our customers, as it provides even more access to a convenient, innovative and – most importantly – super speedy way to get the items they need. The outlook is clear for drone delivery: The sky really is the limit,” Walmart said.



Walmart also offers drone deliveries at 11 locations in North Texas through a partnership with DroneUp. Three locations are in Garland, two are in southern Dallas, and stores in Mesquite, Murphy, Plano, Richardson, Rowlett and The Colony also use the service.