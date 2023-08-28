Music from legends, delicious food and outdoor fitness, what more could you wish for when looking into things to do for the week? Thus, it is time to bring out the calendar to mark the occurring events for the coming days, including performances from rock music legends Glenn Hughes and Black Flag, a unique food-tasting trolley tour and a networking event for business owners. Which event will end up on your agenda for the week?

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: pam walker | shutterstock

When: August 28, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Experience the thrill of baseball at the Texas Rangers watch party on August 28, 2023. The event occurs at the Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall in Plano. Wear your red and blue attire, and join fellow fans to cheer on the Rangers to victory. Enjoy the game with delicious eats from the venue’s 20+ eateries and complement it with a refreshing brew from Unlawful Assembly Brewing Co.

When: August 28, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Granada Theater | 3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Tickets

Join rock legend Glenn Hughes as he commemorates the 50th anniversary of Deep Purple’s iconic Burn album. On August 28, doors open at 7:00 p.m., with the event starting at 8:00 p.m. at the Granada Theater. Prepare for a powerful music and nostalgia night at 3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas. Take advantage of this chance to witness a rock icon’s performance that celebrates the legacy of Deep Purple’s groundbreaking album.

Photo: fer gregory | shutterstock

When: August 28, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104 McKinney

Tickets

Experience a night of laughter at the Comedy Arena’s open mic night on August 28, 2023. This event offers new and seasoned local comics a platform to showcase their material. Expect a mix of fresh jokes and tried-and-true routines in a relaxed and laid-back atmosphere. The open mic starts around 7:30 p.m. Comics interested in participating should arrive around 6:30 to 7:00 p.m. to sign up.

When: August 28, 2023 | 11:30 a.m.

Where: Food Tours of America | 3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This week, experience a gastronomic delight with the Uptown Eats! trolley tour on August 28, 2023. This tour is a treat for food enthusiasts. Indulge in over ten food tastings at three sit-down restaurants, stop for gourmet artisan sweet treats and explore alcohol pairings and mocktails from Texas’ finest establishments. Each tour contributes to local trolley preservation.

Photo: brat82 | shutterstock

When: August 29, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Get ready for a night of grooves and delicious vegan delights at Legacy Hall! On August 29 at 7:00 p.m., DJ Twin 1 will spin R&B and hip-hop tracks, creating an electrifying atmosphere. Satisfy your appetite with Legacy Hall’s scrumptious offerings while enjoying the beats. Although registration is free, seating is on a first-come, first-served basis, so arrive early to ensure your spot!

When: August 29, 2023 | 11:30 to 12:30 p.m.

Where: MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, Mckinney

More info

This insightful session will be held at MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill at 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney. Led by Beth Beck, the founder and social scientist of MillHouse, this interactive discussion will delve into the intricacies of effective communication. Explore the nuances of words and phrases to ensure your intended message is received. The event is open to all.

Photo: queenmoonlite studio | shutterstock

When: August 29, 2023 | 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Legacy West | 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano

Learn more

Experience a high-energy fitness session this week on August 29, 2023. At Lexus West, 5908 Headquarters Dr, Plano, this outdoor group fitness class comes from the experts at Camp Gladiator. The workout occurs on the 5th and 6th floors of parking garage AB. Camp Gladiator offers a range of cardio and strength training workouts that can be enjoyed in person or online.

When: August 31, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall | 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Tickets

Join the iconic rock band Black Flag for An Evening With Black Flag, a must-attend event on August 31, 2023, at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall in Dallas. This event promises an unforgettable night of electrifying music and high-energy performance. The event kicks off at 7:00 p.m. Get your tickets to secure your spot and experience the legendary Black Flag live in action!

Photo: tsyhun | shutterstock

When: August 31, 2023 | 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Strikz Entertainment | 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco

More info

This week, engage in productive networking on August 31, 2023. The event is at 8789 Lebanon Rd, Frisco. Enjoy a breakfast and networking session starting at 7:00 a.m., followed by a 5-minute presentation from the breakfast sponsor and a chance for attendees to deliver a 30-second business commercial. Connect with 80-100 business owners and make valuable connections. There is no need to register for this dynamic networking opportunity.

Summer is here! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: August 31, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

This week, get ready for a boot-scootin good time on August 31, 2023, starting at 8:00 p.m. This lively event occurs at the Lexus Box Garden at 7800 Windrose Ave in Plano. Every Thursday night, the garden transforms into a honky-tonk dance floor where you can learn line dancing to your favorite country tunes. Whether you’re a seasoned dancer or a newbie, it’s a knee-slapping, beer-slinging evening of fun.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

David Kushner: The Daylight Tour 2.0

When: August 28, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: House of Blues Dallas | 2200 N Lamar St, Dallas

More info

Dog Days of Summer | Yappy Hour

When: August 30, 2023 | 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night

When: August 30, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Globe Life Field | 734 Stadium Dr, Arlington

Tickets

Led Zeppelin 2

When: August 31, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall | 122 E Exchange Ave Suite 200, Fort Worth

Tickets

Matute: Party Monster Tour USA 2023

When: August 31, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving,

Tickets

Photo: photokite | shutterstock

When: September 2, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

More info

Experience the Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit from September 2, 2023, to February 19, 2024, at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Travel back along a half-mile trail with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs. They come alive, moving and roaring, offering an enthralling experience and fascinating facts about herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Enjoy interactive elements, a photo-op with a tyrannosaurus rex and an outdoor fossil dig.

When: September 3, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Drive, Parker

Tickets

Celebrate Labor Day weekend with an electrifying live performance by the Emerald City Band at Southfork Ranch in Parker on September 3, 2023. Besides music and dancing, you have the opportunity to enjoy a guided group tour of the iconic Dallas mansion at a discounted rate of $10 when you arrive early and present your purchased ticket. Don’t miss this lively event!

Photo: gorodenkoff | shutterstock

When: September 7, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Where: Christ United Methodist Church-Plano | 3101 Coit Rd, Plano

Register

Discover insights and strategies for navigating the challenges of dementia on September 7, 2023, at Christ United Methodist Church in Plano. You can learn about Alzheimer’s disease, differentiating it from dementia, stages, risk factors, research, treatments and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Gain practical advice from experts, which includes discussions on memory concerns with doctors, preparing for the future, confidence-building through improv and care transition navigation.

When: September 8, 2023 | 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel | 6007 Legacy Drive, Plano

More info

Local Profile’s 22nd Annual Women in Business Summit, presented by Baylor Scott & White Health, takes place on September 8, 2023, at the Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West Hotel. The summit gathers over 600 influential women from various industries, celebrating their achievements and empowering them in North Texas. This event is sold out. Please email Rebecca@localprofile.com to be added to the waiting list.

Photo courtesy of claire cowman – the artsy publicist

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

Photo: jasmine sahin | shutterstock

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.

When: September 26, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Hilton Anatole | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Tickets

Join the Texas Women’s Foundation on September 26th for the 38th during its annual luncheon, featuring Emmy-nominated actress and producer Storm Reid as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s event, #TXWomenNow, highlights the foundation’s commitment to advancing the lives of women and girls. This luncheon emphasizes collective support and voices to drive positive change in homes and communities. Take advantage of this extraordinary experience of inspiration and empowerment.

Photo courtesy of the kurland agency

When: October 13, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

Experience the vibrant melodies of Gullah culture through Ranky Tanky, a group of native South Carolinians who infuse jazz, gospel, funk and R&B into their soulful songs. This musical night also features the Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Lisa Fischer. She is renowned for her remarkable appearances with the Rolling Stones and her role in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Don’t miss this captivating blend of talent and culture.