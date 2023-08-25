The Dallas Cowboys initiated a renovation project amounting to almost $350 million for their 14-year-old AT&T Stadium. The aim is to finish the renovations before the arrival of the 2026 World Cup.

Crafted by HKS and constructed by Manhattan Construction, AT&T Stadium stands as a pinnacle among colossal, cutting-edge sports and entertainment arenas globally. The stadium boasts an impressive array of 380 luxury suites as well as multi-tiered club seating, but as time goes on improvements are needed.

According to a statement from AT&T Stadium, the multi-year project is being planned to avoid major interruptions to AT&T Stadium events.

Upgrades include:

Upgrading the world’s largest center-hung HDTV video board to 4K technology

Refreshing all seven AT&T Stadium Pro Shops

Creating additional permanent concession and bar locations

Creating additional wellness spaces within the main clubs and upper concourse

Updating finishes and enhancing technology displays around the venue

Re-imagined suite design and finishes including updated technology applications

Re-designing and creating an all-new look and feel of suite-level corridors

“The vision to create, operate and maintain AT&T Stadium as the world’s best venue of its kind is something that was accomplished by always having an eye to the future,” said Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. “Now, after 14 seasons, that forward thinking to be industry leaders continues to be rooted in our deep commitment to our fans, our partners and our community.”

Apart from serving as the residence of the Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium also played host to a wide spectrum of highly sought-after major events within the live sports and entertainment sector. This venue witnessed the likes of the Super Bowl, NFL Draft, Big XII Football Championship, NCAA College Football Playoff National Championship, NCAA Basketball Final Four, NBA All-Star Game, CONCACAF Gold Cup, Academy of Country Music Awards, WWE WrestleMania, some of the most expansive concert tours on a global scale — and now — the possibility of the 2026 World Cup at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas was chosen as one of the host cities for the next men’s FIFA World Cup, and some are wondering if the city will be selected to host the final match.

In a conversation with CBS News Texas, the Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission Monica Paul revealed that the commission is gearing up to accommodate a minimum of six matches in the upcoming 2026 events. However, when confronted with an unverified claim suggesting that AT&T Stadium could hold the final match of the men’s World Cup in 2026, Paul clarified that the commission has not received any official confirmation.

The official announcement regarding the hosts for the men’s World Cup semi-final and final matches is expected to be disclosed in September.