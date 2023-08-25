On Aug. 22, 2023, a man from Houston, Texas was taken into custody following a traffic stop in North Texas, during which law enforcement confiscated around 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

The North Texas Sheriffs’ Criminal Interdiction Unit executed a traffic stop on US 75 in Collin County on Tuesday. The unit is composed of Collin County, Grayson County, Hunt County, Parker County, Rockwall County, Smith County, Tarrant County and Wise County Sheriff’s Offices.

During the investigation, Jesus Maldonado Peralta, a Houston resident, consented to a search of his vehicle. This search resulted in the confiscation of roughly 60 pounds of methamphetamine.

Peralta was apprehended by the on-scene deputies and faced charges for engaging in the manufacture or delivery of a substance classified in Penalty Group 1, with involvement of 400 grams or more. If found guilty, the charge holds a potential prison sentence of 15-99 years, or a life sentence. The charge also holds a fine of up to $250,000.

“This strategic partnership between eight North Texas Sheriffs continues the fight against the deadly drug cartels who cross our southern border with impunity and peddle their poisonous fentanyl and methamphetamines across America,” Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said. “The NTXCIU has seized many tons of this poison since its inception and will continue to do so. I’m proud to be partners in this effort with fellow sheriffs who like us, are absolutely committed to protecting the citizens they serve.”

According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Peralta is currently at the Collin County Detention Facility, where he is being held in lieu of a $1,250,000 bond.