During a special meeting on Aug. 21, 2023, members of the Celina City Council granted approval for the Rainwater Crossing project, a 641-acre planned development. This comprehensive project encompasses provisions for a new school, expanded park areas and fresh road layout designs.

Rainwater Crossing is set to supersede a 2016 land plan that offered fewer contemporary amenities. Despite the new agreement, the development will remain situated to the west and east of the upcoming Custer Road and to the north of County Road 130.

Modifications consist of a reduction in multi-family units from 1,483 to 1,300, alongside the incorporation of 300 rental tiny homes. The single-family zoning will encompass 2,200 lots, featuring townhomes and houses with varying lot dimensions spanning from 40 to 70 feet, and some larger. Also added to the new plan are additional amenity centers and the widening of trails in green spaces for residents to enjoy.

Some residents voiced their concerns about the implementation of the development. During the meeting, Jay and Lynn Bender told the council they were concerned about the lack of clarity in the project, which shows a roadway that would go through their property.

“Nobody came to tell us about it,” Jay said. “I did not know that my property had already been decided for me before I even got there. There is a master plan for the major thoroughfares, and they go right through my master bedroom.”

Council member Jay Pierce also noted his concerns, especially pertaining to adding more traffic to County Road 97.

“Everybody knows the condition County Road 97 is in and you’re going to put more traffic on County Road 97 coming out of that development until they build G.A. Moore over to Preston,” Pierce said.

Philip Thompson, the president of the Celina-based developer HFI Celina Realty, agreed to the construction of G.A. Moore Parkway during the first phase of the development.