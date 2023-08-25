During a special meeting held on Aug. 21, 2023, the Prosper ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve a measure to place a bond referendum on the upcoming Nov. ballot. The four-proposition bond includes several improvements for the district that amount to a total of $2.8 billion.

According to the bond’s website, in less than 20 years Prosper ISD went from having 1,000 students and three campuses in 2022, to 28,000 students and 25 campuses in 2023, making it the fastest-growing school district in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

To accommodate the school population growth, in early August 2023, the district opened four new campuses, including an early childhood campus, two elementary schools and the district’s third high school. Nevertheless, more improvements and constructions are needed for a school district whose growth does not show signs of slowing down and the bond passed aims at doing just that.

Perhaps the most important as well as the most expensive proposal in the bond is proposition A which will address the space limitations of the school district and would allow for the construction of new buildings and support facilities with an estimated budget of $2.4 billion.

Of that budget, $1.7 billion will be allocated to the construction of 6 elementary schools, a second early childhood school, two middle schools and a 5th high school while simultaneously completing construction on other facilities. The remaining $663.6 million will be dedicated to updating and expanding 12 schools within the district, reinforcing and updating security and safety measures, buying land for the new school buildings and providing school transportation.

Proposition B, will allocate $140 million to upgrading school technology and providing students, staff and teachers with new devices.

Proposition C is dedicated to improving and expanding the school’s athletic facilities with a budget of $102.4 million. The improvements would include the renovation of turf and tracks of existing facilities as well as the construction of a new districtwide stadium with seating for 8,000 visitors.

Finally, Proposition D will dedicate $125 million in funds to fostering the arts by constructing a new state-of-the-art performing arts center.

While $2.8 billion might sound like an exorbitant amount, Prosper ISD clarifies that this bond has no effect on property taxes. According to the bond’s website, “As long as an over-65 homestead exemption is on file, the amount of school taxes paid should not increase (unless significant improvements are made to a home).”

Residents will be able to vote on the bond on Nov. 7, 2023.