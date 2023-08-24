Capital One doesn’t only offer banking and financial advice, but also warm pastries and coffee.

Capital One just opened the first North Texas Capital One Café in Stonebriar Centre. On Aug. 26, 2023, the brand new cafe will open its doors to the public for a grand opening. This location marks the 55th in the nation.

With two convenient ATMs, private rooms, a coffee shop and banking expertise, the cafe is a one-stop shop for all banking, food and beverage needs. The layout is a brand new design concept, made specifically to fit the flow of Stonebriar Mall and Frisco. Throughout the cafe hang local artists’ paintings and prints, as well as a mural on the left-side wall.

Photo: matilda preisendorf

Verve Coffee will soon be in every Capital One Cafe with the signature drink: the honey lavender latte. Other options such as matcha, apple cider, nitro cold brew and more will also be featured on the menu. Food options such as scones, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, flatbreads and more can also be found at the cafe.

During the grand opening, visitors will have the opportunity to try coffee from Verve while they ask questions about anything financial.

Photo: matilda preisendorf

Guests can access the first-come-first-serve private room to read, study, work or even record a podcast. Students and nonprofits have additional access to a private room to hold meetings or work on projects. For those with financial inquiries, free guidance is available in the Money and Life Mentoring room.

Photo: matilda preisendorf

“We’re reimagining banking,” Capital One employee Tasha told Local Profile.

The cafe isn’t only for Capital One cardholders, but for anyone who enjoys delicious coffee and food. But, cardholders will have access to 50% off drinks at Verve. Guests also have access to free wifi.

“It’s great for mall guests to relax with a drink and snack,” Tasha said. “And of course for husbands to hang out while their wife shops.”

Next month, the cafe will host a mixer with 20-50 North Texas nonprofits and find partnerships with multiple in the area.

Tasha told Local Profile that more Capital One Cafes are expected to pop up throughout other areas of North Texas, but for now, guests can visit at 2601 Preston Road # 1176, Frisco, Tx.