Happy Beauty Co., an affordable spinoff of Sally’s Beauty, opened five of its inaugural stores in North Texas, including locations in Frisco, Denton and Mansfield. The new stores boast thousands of items for $9.99 or less.

Shoppers will be able to find over 7,000 products from 80 global brands in store. The extensive product range spans across makeup, skincare, fragrance, bath and body, nails and hair products.

Bryan DeYoung, Group Vice President of Sally Beauty Holdings and the Executive Sponsor of Happy Beauty Co. said in a press release that the goal of Happy Beauty Co. is to “[meet] the needs of budget-conscious beauty shoppers without compromising on quality or selection.”

The new stores feature a spacious layout decked out in vibrant colors and include a product-sampling area by the entrance. The sample area also features a beauty vending machine.

Customers are able to explore a variety of beauty samples at the Bonus Bliss Machine and for every $25 spent pre-tax, customers will receive a “Bonus Bliss” token. The token can be used at the store’s vending machine to redeem a free deluxe sample.

Two additional Happy Beauty Co. stores are under development in Mesquite and Fort Worth. Happy Beauty Co. has also opened two stores in Arizona, with locations in Phoenix and Glendale.

The Frisco location is located at 8300 Gaylord Parkway, Suite 8300-1; the Denton location is located at 600 West University Drive, #530; and the Mansfield location is 120 W. Debbie Lane, Suite 360.