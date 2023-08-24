Out of the 483 Texas-based companies that made it into Inc. 5,000 2023 raking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, 64 are from Collin County.

Every year, Inc. magazine releases a raking of privately held, U.S.-based companies based on revenue growth experienced in the past three years. This year’s list showcases companies that together made a total of $358 billion in revenue in 2022 alone and created over 1.1 million job positions across the country.

In North Texas, more than 200 companies made it to the ranking, bringing 30,304 new jobs to the area. Of the 64 Collin County companies that made it to the list, 3 are among the top 500.

At number 327, we have Carrollton’s VitalTech, a platform that offers remote monitoring and automated workflows for patients, care teams and healthcare systems. According to the ranking, VitalTech saw a whopping 1,745% growth in the past three years.

Not too far behind sitting at number 433 is McKinney-based Albers Aerospace, one of the leading companies in the defense and space manufacturing industry that between 2019 and 2022 experienced 1,342% in growth. Founded in 2014 by John Albers, a former test pilot for the U.S. Navy, Albers Aerospace recently expanded operations to Amarillo, Texas after the city’s EDC lured the defense contractor with an incentive pack that included a 30-acre patch of land, two hangars and $8 million for creating new jobs in the area.

Next, at 445th place in the ranking is Celina-based online retailer, distributor and manufacturer of indoor golf products, The Indoor Golf Shop, making it into the list for the second year in a row. Founded in 2017, The Indoor Golf Shop offers golf simulator equipment for residential and commercial use.

“It is an incredible honor to be recognized in the top 10 percent on the Inc. 5000 list and to make the list for the second consecutive year,” Rene Delgado, founder and CEO of The Indoor Golf Shop, said in an official statement. “Our team’s expertise, hard work and thought leadership are second to none in the indoor golf space and we’re humbled and excited that we are continuing to grow, innovate and serve our customers in more personal, creative and innovative ways.”

Here are the rest of the Collin County companies that made it into the list:

616 – Viewgol from Frisco

705 – Sum Theory from Plano

712 – Bython Media from Frisco

736 – Valukoda from Addison

937 – Hite Digital from Frisco

952 – ELXR Technologies from Plano

1,009 – BBL Building Company from Plano

1,011 – Lilli Technology from Plano

1,104 – Get Off the Drawing Board from Addison

1,119 – AmplifAI Solutions from Plano

1,184 – Blueprint to Practice Automation from Celina

1,270 – Ideas2IT Technologies from Frisco

1,276 – Cloudmellow from Plano

1,333 – Camptra Technologies from Plano

1,477 – Shop Style Your Senses from Addison

1,576 – Value Creed from Plano

1,587 – Sirius Building Company from Addison

1,601 – Visual Storage Intelligence from Addison

1,711 – Manamis from Allen

1,719 – ZT Precision from Plano

1,728 – Lone Star Analysis from Addison

1,866 – Our Serviceworks from Carrollton

2,036 – Linear Roofing & General Contractors from Addison

2,088 – LiquidAgents Healthcare from Plano

2,144 – Advithri Technologies from Frisco

2,151 – RealManage from Plano

2,312 – Newline Interactive from Allen

2,399 – Awarity from Frisco

2,485 – Wheeler Staffing Partners from Plano

2,557 – Pegasus Technology Solutions from Frisco

2,570 – BIT Studios from Plano 2,715 – Polaris Forensics from Plano

2,776 – Scoop Soldiers from Frisco

2,788 – VP Realty Services from Allen

2,825 – Sector 7 Energy from Plano

2,994 – SRS Distribution from McKinney

3,029 – Life on Fire from Frisco

3,040 – Experion Technologies from Plano

3,059 – EnginSoft USA from McKinney

3,250 – Terralogic Technologies from Carrollton

3,315 – Chorbie from Frisco

3,346 – Thrust Flight from Addison

3,488 – Finish Line Tax Solutions from Plano

3,611 – Premier Health Solutions from Frisco

3,628 – Tek Leaders from Frisco

3,820 – Improving from Plano

3,894 – Securonix from Addison

3,993 – DKBinnovative from Frisco

4,035 – ENO8 from Plano

4,059 – International Acquisition Group from Addison

4,106 – Tru Touching Humans from Plano

4,179 – Willow Bend Richardson and Allen Orthodontics from Plano

4,405 – HRchitect from Frisco

4,407 – Accuoss from McKinney

4,432 – Nothing Bundt Franchising from Addison

4,601 – Paragon Healthcare from Plano

4,685 – Cloud Ingenuity from Carrollton

4,726 – Hazel’s Expedited Freight from Carrollton

4,865 – Texas Star Pharmacy from Plano

4,901 – Tegan Digital from Addison

4,919 – First National Title Insurance Company from Plano

To apply for the ranking, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2022, and they must have reached a minimum revenue of $100,000 for 2019 and a minimum revenue of $2 million for 2022.