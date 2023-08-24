A “mixed-experience community” known as The Mix, with a budget of $3 billion, is set to be constructed on the former Wade Park site. The project will encompass offices, retail areas, hotels, and now, even more residential living.

On Aug. 22, 2023, the Frisco Planning and Zoning Commission approved the new zoning regulations that would permit a total of nearly 3,300 residential units on the entire property. This count encompasses both apartments and townhomes.

The original application for the mixed-use development was previously approved but project company JVP Management proposed to increase the number of residential units to 3,299 units — 499 units beyond what was previously entitled.

With the updated zoning regulations, 46% of the property will be designated for residential development — exceeding what was allocated in the Wade Park blueprints.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the expansion of residential construction became necessary to counterbalance the expenses incurred in addressing the extensive excavation site left along the tollway by the previous Wade Park construction team.

Members of the planning and zoning commission voted unanimously in favor of the changes. But the new zoning must still get approval from the City Council.

The first phase of the project will be located at Dallas Parkway and Lebanon Road in the North Platinum Corridor in Frisco. Local Profile previously reported that the project is expected to begin in December and will likely be completed in 2026 at the former site of the $2 billion Wade Park.

“Our vision for The Mix is to create a community that embraces the diversity of Frisco,” Tim Campbell, who is heading the development of The Mix, said in a press release. “At The Mix, you’ll enjoy and interact with a mosaic of thoughtful architecture and vibrant green open space. We want every view to be a beautiful one.”



The project will also include a 9-acre park designed by OJB, the landscape company associated with the design of Klyde Warren Park. The park will provide event space, a pavilion, a pond and playgrounds. The project plans to use Texas-native landscaping and walkable areas for community members to enjoy.