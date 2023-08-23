With a healthy and fun mix of sports, music, dining, cinema shopping, artistic creativity and much more, you are looking at an entertaining weekend ahead.

Calendar highlights to look out for in this list and during the weekend are a concert hosted by legendary rapper 50 Cent, a dinner organized by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and a show from two other music legends, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo.

Put these events on your agenda, and check out the other things to do this weekend for even more fun events you can enjoy with friends and family members.

Scroll all the way down to find our weekly recommendations for places to eat, and get everything planned for an amazing three-day break from the daily routine.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: aaron kohr | shutterstock

When: August 25, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: The Westin Stonebriar | 1549 Legacy Dr, Frisco

More info

Participate in an engaging luncheon this weekend, set to take place on August 25, 2023. The event will be at The Westin Stonebriar in Frisco. If you’re eager to stay updated on the latest innovative advancements in Frisco, this is a must-attend occasion. This luncheon offers a valuable platform to explore inventive initiatives and foster collaborations that can benefit the community. Be part of this gathering that embraces innovation.

When: August 25, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

Prepare for an electrifying night with rap icon 50 Cent this weekend as he embarks on his The Final Lap Tour. Join the crowd at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas for a high-energy performance that will have you dancing and rapping along to all your favorite hits. Take your chance to join this epic tour stop and grab your tickets now!

Photo: nejron photo | shutterstock

When: August 25, 2023 | 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

Tickets

Prepare for an unforgettable night of laughter and amazement this weekend! Join The Comedy Arena for an exceptional performance by Jeff Walsh, a renowned comedian magician who has entertained audiences nationwide. With a captivating blend of comedy and magic, Jeff has wowed crowds for companies like Warner Bros, Paramount Studio and even the Magic Castle in Hollywood. Get ready to laugh and be mystified by his incredible talents!

When: August 25, 2023 | 6:30 p.m.

Where: Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center | 2301 Flora St, Dallas

Tickets

This culinary extravaganza will unfold at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center at 2301 Flora St in Dallas. Immerse yourself in a gourmet multi-course dinner meticulously crafted by top Dallas chefs. Each course will artfully pair with unique wine varietals, and the chefs and vintners will share insights into the selection process. This unforgettable evening features dishes like Hamachi crudo, poached halibut, Honor wagyu bavette and a delectable petit gateau.

Photo: mehmet cetin | shutterstock

When: August 25 to 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Southfork Ranch | 3700 Hogge Road, Parker

More info

Get ready for a fantastic shopping, dining and entertainment experience this weekend! Mark your calendars for trade days at Southfork Ranch on Friday, Saturday and Sunday before every 4th Monday of the month. Discover a variety of offerings from local vendors, including jewelry, furniture, candles, delicious food and much more. It’s a vibrant event that brings together the best of local creativity and culture.

When: August 26, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano

Tickets

This weekend, experience the immersive tribute to Pink Floyd with Bricks In The Wall: The Sight & Sound of Pink Floyd on Saturday, August 26, 2023. After the performance, enjoy an after-party on Legacy Hall’s 3rd floor. Please note the inclement weather policy, and remember that outside food and drinks are not allowed due to the range of options available at Legacy Hall.

Photo: sergey novikov | shutterstock

When: August 26, 2023 | 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

This fitness event at PGA Frisco aims to promote confidence and physical activity among children. The class will be held outdoors and consists of two sessions catering to different age groups. Session 1 runs from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m., requiring parent/guardian participation. Session 2 runs from 10:15 to 11:00 a.m. Please ensure registration in advance to maintain a proper child-to-instructor ratio.

When: August 26, 2023 | 11:00 a.m.

Where: Angelika Plano | 7205 Bishop Rd, Plano

Tickets

Immerse yourself in the captivating world from the movie classic Harry Potter And The Half-Blood Prince at Angelika Plano this weekend. As Voldemort’s influence grows, Hogwarts faces new dangers. Follow Harry as he navigates a web of challenges, romance and impending battles. Starring Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and Daniel Radcliffe, this cinematic experience promises enchantment. Secure your tickets and step into the wizarding realm.

Photo: nina buday | shutterstock

When: August 26, 2023 | 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: CityLine Plaza | 1150 State St, Richardson

More info

Participate in a free Pilates event organized by Club Pilates Richardson this weekend. On August 26, 2023, head to CityLine Plaza in Richardson, where you can join the outdoor mat Pilates class on the lawn by bringing your mat, water bottle and friends. After the workout, enjoy post-session treats like smoothies at Red Mango or brunch at local eateries like Fernando’s Mexican Cuisine, Brass Tap and Tricky Fish.

When: August 26 to 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: McKinney | 402 N. Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Join the creative journey at Beyond the Palette this weekend from August 26 to 27, 2023, at the Cove in McKinney to delve into the artistry of Magali Muñoz Smith. Experience her love for color, texture and painterly imperfections in her unrestricted creations. From small pieces in soft hues to exploring natural shapes, this event promises an aesthetic feast. Enjoy refreshments and music by Mozaiko.

Photo: david lee | shutterstock

When: August 26, 2023 | 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Experience the ultimate Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders preseason game watch party at The Monument Realty PGA District this weekend. Witness the game on a massive 920 sq. ft. video wall while enjoying your favorite food, ice cream and cold beers from PGA District’s restaurants and retail outlets. Swing by the dance floor, bring your clubs and golf balls and make the most of this evening.

Summer is here! 10 Best Splash Pads In Plano, Frisco, Allen & McKinney Parents rejoice, splash pad season is here! We’re in Texas, and that means that as soon as May arrives, temperatures start to skyrocket. Suddenly, many of our favorite playgrounds are too hot to enjoy. Fortunately, local splash pads save the day, keeping our little ones entertained from now through September. Unless otherwise stated, these splash…

When: August 26 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Texas Trust CU Theatre | 1001 Texas Trust Way, Grand Prairie

Tickets

Experience the magic of legendary singer-songwriter Pat Benatar and producer-musician Neil Giraldo as they take the stage at the Texas Trust CU Theatre. This dynamic duo has created an iconic partnership that’s given us timeless rock hits. With staggering vocals and innovative guitar artistry, their music has won awards and countless fans’ hearts. Secure your tickets now to witness rock history in the making.

Photo: win 1 | shutterstock

Where: Perot Museum of Nature and Science | 2201 N. Field Street, Dallas

More info

Exciting news! After a long hiatus since March 2020, birthday parties for children are returning at The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas. Kids can now celebrate their special day with an entertaining blend of nature, science and good friends. The birthday star and their friends also explore the museum, making the day a fun and educational experience.

When: August 27, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

This weekend, experience a night of laughter and multicultural comedy at the Eisemann Center in Richardson. This show features 100% clean comedy, showcasing talented comedians, including Edo Charles, Seyi Brown, Reggie French and more. Music by Priscy Glow and Lyric Bae adds to the entertainment. It’s a night of guaranteed laughter with special guest comedian Ali Baba and host Richard Mofe-Damijo.

Photo: caracolla | shutterstock

When: August 26 to 27, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Cotton Mill in McKinney | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, McKinney

More info

Beat the summer heat this weekend while exploring juried art by local artisans set against the backdrop of century-old architecture. You can enjoy food and beverages and witness the talent of 65 artists, including Andrea Holmes, Lisa Temple, Gail Delger and more. This event is a collaboration between the MillHouse Foundation and Cotton Mill Partners, showcasing local and regional artistic flair.

Even More Great Things To Do This Weekend In Dallas & Collin County

Friday Night Summer Movie Series

When: August 25, 2023 | 8:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Where: The Monument Realty PGA District | 3255 PGA Parkway, Frisco

More info

Texas Sculpts II

When: August 25 to 26, 2023 | 10:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Where: ArtCentre of Plano | 902 East 16th Street, Plano

More info

National Dog Day at Klyde Warren Park

When: August 26, 2023 | 8:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Where: Klyde Warren Park | 2012 Woodall Rodgers, Dallas

More info

McKinney Farmers Market At Chestnut Square

When: August 26 2023 | 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square Historic Village | 315 S. Chestnut Street, McKinney

More info

Celebrate National Pork Chop Day at Perry’s

When: August 27, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

Where: Perry’s | Multiple locations

More info

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You Tour

When: August 27, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: The Echo Lounge & Music Hall | 1323 N. Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Tickets

Phil Wickham & Brandon Lake Summer Worship Nights Tour

When: August 27, 2023 | 7:00 p.m.

Where: Dickies Arena | 911 Montgomery St. in Fort Worth

More info

Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit

When: September 2, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

More info

Experience the Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit from September 2, 2023, to February 19, 2024, at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Travel back along a half-mile trail with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs. They come alive, moving and roaring, offering an enthralling experience and fascinating facts about herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Enjoy interactive elements, a photo-op with a tyrannosaurus rex and an outdoor fossil dig.

Photo courtesy of claire cowman – the artsy publicist

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

Photo: jasmine sahin | shutterstock

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.

When: September 26, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Hilton Anatole | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Tickets

Join the Texas Women’s Foundation on September 26th for the 38th during its annual luncheon, featuring Emmy-nominated actress and producer Storm Reid as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s event, #TXWomenNow, highlights the foundation’s commitment to advancing the lives of women and girls. This luncheon emphasizes collective support and voices to drive positive change in homes and communities. Take advantage of this extraordinary experience of inspiration and empowerment.

Photo courtesy of the kurland agency

When: October 13, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

Experience the vibrant melodies of Gullah culture through Ranky Tanky, a group of native South Carolinians who infuse jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B into their soulful songs. This musical night also features the Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Lisa Fischer. She is renowned for her remarkable appearances with the Rolling Stones and her role in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Don’t miss this captivating blend of talent and culture.