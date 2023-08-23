The State Fair of Texas will once again offer sensory-friendly mornings, scheduled for every Wednesday during the fair’s opening.

On Oct. 4, 11 and 18, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., the fair will extend a warm welcome to individuals with autism, their families and anyone seeking a sensory-friendly experience. On these mornings, adjustments will be made across the fairgrounds to accommodate those with sensory sensitivities. This is the fifth year the State Fair of Texas will offer sensory-friendly mornings.

According to the state fair, its mission centers around creating a family-friendly atmosphere for all types of families. To enhance the fair’s sensory-friendliness, collaboration occurred between the fair and the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards, alongside other local organizations.

“This opportunity is just another way for people to experience the fair in a more accessible way,” a statement from the state fair said.

Beyond introducing various alterations throughout the fairgrounds, the event organizers have developed a structured schedule for visitors seeking activities and exhibits that are gentle on the senses. Selected spots within the fairgrounds will serve as designated “quiet zones,” offering families a space to relax and unwind.

During sensory-friendly mornings, even the typically vibrant lights and sounds of the Midway will be turned off from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The usual lights and sounds of the Midway will return at 1 p.m.

Wednesday is also the best discount day. Each person who brings five canned food items to donate to North Texas Food Bank will receive $5 admission.

On Oct. 4, the State Fair of Texas is teaming up with Joni and Friends Texas to offer registered families the opportunity to have a volunteer companion accompany them during their visit to the fairgrounds. To register, visit joniandfriends.org/dallas.

Additional information can be found at bigtex.com/schedule and bigtex.com/accessibility.