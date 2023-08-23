If you use the Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Red Line light rail service north of CityLine/Bush Station in Richardson, plan ahead for Saturday. The transit agency announced on Aug. 21, 2023 services will be suspended from Saturday, Aug. 26 through Sunday, Aug. 27 in order to allow for the construction of 12th Street station in Plano.

As previously reported by Local Profile, DART’s Silver Line $1.899 billion project will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano traversing seven cities on its way: Grapevine, Coppell, Dallas, Carrollton, Addison, Richardson and Plano. Plano will have two additional stations to be part of the new Silver Line, one in Shiloh Road and the other one, at 12th Street.

According to DART’s announcement, alternative transportation options will be available to make up for the Red Line service suspension. Passengers may expect non-DART branded shuttle buses operated by a third-party bus company providing transportation services between CityLine/Bush Station, Downtown Plano Station and Parker Road Station. These charter buses will pick up passengers at the red “Rail Disruption” bus stop signs located near each station.

The DART 12th Street Station will allow passengers to easily transfer between the Red and Orange lines and the future DART Silver Line. The stations will include 313 parking places, 5 DART bus bays and easy access to the future Cotton Belt Regional Trail.

In addition to better connecting the city to the heart of the metropolitan area, the new stations will feature themes representing a unique feature of the neighborhoods they service. The theme for the 12th Street Station will be the movement of air and the future, while also paying tribute to the industrial history of the area.

Services for the Red Line will be interrupted from between 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, through the end of scheduled service.