Ahead of the upcoming 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships set to take place in Farmers Branch from Nov. 5-12, 2023, the tournament announced several partners that will be in-attendance to enhance the experience for eventgoers.

Over 25 partners have been announced in total, with each of them offering up their own unique activations for guests to check out — when they aren’t watching the thrilling pickleball matches, of course.

Among the sponsors participating in the major sporting event include Coca-Cola, Skechers, Topgolf, Tesla, Molson Coors, Monster Energy, Pickleball Central, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts, Franklin Sports, Alto, Deep Eddy Vodka and many more.

“Deep Eddy is thrilled to partner with the upcoming USA Pickleball National Championships” said Hannah Venhoff, vice president of Deep Eddy Vodka. “This event is the culmination of what has been an incredibly exciting year for the sport of pickleball and we’re happy to be a part of the journey.”

During the Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships, the participating partners will be setting up their respective activations throughout “Pickleball Boulevard,” which is the tournament’s own innovative entertainment hub.

Between all of the brand partners, Pickleball Boulevard will offer fun-filled experiences such as interactive games, kid-friendly activities, beer gardens, tasting rooms, customizable merchandise for sale, and more.

“We’re proud to welcome so many incredible partners to the Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships and Pickleball Boulevard to participate in a unique celebration of the remarkable growth and popularity of the sport we all love. Their presence will play an integral part in making the fan experience at Nationals truly memorable,” said Connor Pardoe, CEO of the Professional Pickleball Association (PPA) Tour.

The 2023 Biofreeze USA Pickleball National Championships — which will take place at Brookhaven Country Club — is shaping up to be the largest tournament in the sport’s history, according to a release.

A record-setting 4,000-plus amateur and professional players will be competing against one another for the largest prize purse in the event’s history.

Over 20,000 visitors are expected to attend and take in the exhilarating pickleball action at the Farmer’s Branch venue, which is undergoing $5.3 million in renovations and upgrades for the tournament.

For more information on the tournament, or to purchase tickets, head over to the USA Pickleball website.