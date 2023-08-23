Omni PGA Frisco Resort, North Texas’ newest hospitality destination, has announced that it will be hosting a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 23, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Since opening in May 2023, the luxury hotel hosted several job fairs and hiring events with the intention of hiring over 1,000 employees to staff the facilities. Ahead of the grand opening, the company started looking to fill several openings including leadership positions.

“The travel and hospitality industry is back in high demand and the need for top talent has never been greater than it is today,” said Jeff Smith, vice president and managing director for Omni PGA Frisco Resort in a statement at the time.

Among the positions available include food and beverage staff (front and back of the house, cooks, sous chefs, etc.), engineers, housekeepers, golf course maintenance (greenskeepers and equipment technicians, among others) and more.

Many of the positions will come with competitive benefits, that could include:

Resort and travel discounts

Development programs

Insurance benefits

Retirement planning

Personal development and training programs

Tuition reimbursements

Adoption services aid

Pet insurance

Sign-on bonuses

Located 30 minutes north of downtown Dallas, the resort features:

500 luxurious guest rooms

10 private residences

A 10-hole short course and two-acre putting course

Two championship golf courses

The Mokara Spa

13 dining venues

A retail district

Four pools including an adults-only rooftop infinity pool

Approximately 127,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space

Interviews will be held in the Ryder Cup A&B Ballrooms at the Omni PGA Frisco Resort and will be conducted by Seema Patel, the resort’s director of human resources and Vice President Jeff Smith.

“We have an exceptional variety of positions that foster career satisfaction and offer opportunities for growth in different fields,” Smith said.

Following the interviews, successful candidates will receive a job offer on the spot, according to a release.

For more information on career opportunities with Omni, head over to omnihotels.com/careers.