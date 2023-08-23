In celebration of the second annual National Cinema Day, Plano-based movie theater chain Cinemark is offering special deals on tickets and concessions for filmgoers on Aug. 27, 2023.

For the occasion, tickets at Cinemark will cost only four dollars apiece! And, better yet, this incredible deal will extend to all movie formats. This means that Texans can watch the latest films in Cinemark XD, IMAX, D-BOX and 3D formats, all for the same low price.

All movies are applicable for the special offer, meaning that guests can take in blockbuster films like Gran Turismo: Based on a True Story, Blue Beetle, Barbie, Oppenheimer and more — along with returning classics such as Jurassic Park and The Little Mermaid — for a new low price.

In addition to admission, Cinemark will also have discounts on concessions, offering any size popcorn, soda and candy for one dollar off each. So, whether you are looking for a date idea, a family-fun activity, or just want to experience the magic of big-screen cinema, Cinemark will be the place to be this Sunday.

If you can’t make it to theatres, Cinemark also announced that its assortment of snacks and drinks can now be ordered by Dallas-Fort Worth-area residents through third-party delivery apps.

The company teamed up with all three of the major delivery services — DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats — for the partnership, becoming the first large theater chain that has undergone such a collaboration.

Placing an order is a breeze. Just open one of the mentioned delivery apps, locate your nearby Cinemark theater, select and pay for your desired items, and then anticipate the arrival of your snacks at your doorstep. This will undoubtedly enhance the genuine cinematic feel when enjoying movies at home.

Among the delicious food items that are available for ordering include fresh popcorn, various candies, ice cream, hot dogs and nachos. Refreshing beverages, such as sodas and ICEEs, can also be purchased via the apps.

For more information about Cinemark’s National Cinema Day offerings, visit cinemark.com/cinemaday.

To purchase tickets or find showtimes, head over to cinemark.com.