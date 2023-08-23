Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen launched a new happy hour program. The local family-owned Plano restaurant will host happy hour deals each Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Andrew’s is known for their delicious pizza and pasta. Their robust menu features the unique Dallas Style Pizza, based off of the thin-crust pizza style popularized by Picasso’s Pizza, as well as Chicago Style Pizza, Detroit Style Pizza, Tavern Style Pizza and New York Style Pizza.

For those 21 and up, the restaurant also boasts an extensive bar menu featuring craft cocktails made with high-quality liquors, from-scratch syrups and fresh hand-squeezed juices. A selection of wines, local and domestic beers are also available.

The happy hour menu will offer an extensive list of drink specials. Guests can enjoy $7 wine by the glass, $5 select draft beer, $10 signature cocktails, $10 martinis and $8 frozen drinks. Standout cocktails include the Grapefruit Rose Spritz, Fig Old Fashioned, Spicy Margarita and the Duel in Manhattan.

Happy hour food specials will include $8 bites with the option of choosing buffalo wings, fried pickles, chips and queso or the fan-favorite Formaggio Fritto. Other options for $10 bites will include pizza skins, homemade meatballs, coconut shrimp, cheesy fries, crispy calamari and fried mushrooms.

If you’re hoping to plan dinner and drinks for the evening, Andrew’s happy hour deals are available now.

Andrew’s American Pizza Kitchen is located at 1401 Preston Rd, Plano, TX. View the full menu online or make a reservation at andrewspizzas.com.