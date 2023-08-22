Mesquite, Texas will be shaking things up in the upcoming MASL season. As a move to expand its presence throughout the state of Texas and on a national scale within the MASL, the team decided to rebrand itself from the Mesquite Outlaws to the Texas Outlaws.

Building upon their remarkable performance last year, during which they secured a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, the Outlaws are gearing up for an even more impressive season.

This rebranding initiative will enhance the Outlaws’ endeavors to foster growth both in their on-field performance and off-field activities this season. The team is dedicated to increasing brand recognition through a range of strategies, including establishing partnerships, amplifying community engagement initiatives appointing Brad Namdar as the new GM and Sporting Director in the Outlaws’ front office on Aug. 10, 2023.

Since Namdar took over the club, the Outlaws went through their most recent transformation — a complete rebranding. Back in 2019, the Outlaws embarked on their debut MASL season, and as they enter this year, they will proudly bear the moniker “The Texas Outlaws.”

“When I first came on board the club, the concept of changing the club’s name from the Mesquite Outlaws to the Texas Outlaws was something I believed in, along with our front office staff, ownership, soccer fans across Texas and community stakeholders,” said Namdar. “The name The Texas Outlaws, accurately reflects who we are as a club and who we represent. We are proud to represent all of Texas and every Texan.”



In the upcoming season, the team will compete under the official name “The Texas Outlaws,” while still utilizing their home venue, the Mesquite Arena. Although the club’s new crest will incorporate the word “Texas,” it will maintain the beloved iconic design, style and colors that fans are familiar with.



The Outlaws will soon unveil an entirely new line of fan apparel for sale during this season. These items will be accessible online and also at their home games held at the Mesquite Arena. Enthusiasts will have the opportunity to acquire limited Mesquite Outlaws merchandise through online channels before the commencement of the 2023-2024 MASL season. However, as the new MASL season kicks off, a fresh chapter will begin for the Texas Outlaws.



“We are excited for the next chapter in the Outlaws story,” said MASL Commissioner Keith Tozer. “We feel that this rebrand will help the Outlaws evolve and grow and this is a positive transition for the entire MASL.”