A Frisco resident is alleged to have committed election fraud by forging names and signatures on candidacy petitions for five Democratic judicial contenders in Dallas County within the 2022 election phase.

Alvin Green, 59, was apprehended on Aug. 16, 2023, in Dallas County. He is currently facing felony accusations related to the fraudulent manipulation of identifying details and tampering with an official document. He is also being charged with a misdemeanor offense of election fraud.

The Dallas Morning News contacted Green, who is denying all accusations. “I look forward to my day in court,” he said.

According to legal records (via KERA), Green purportedly counterfeited approximately 30 names and signatures on petitions intended for judicial candidates Mary Brown, Robert Alvarez, Melodee Armstrong, Graciela Olvera and Angel Mata in 2021. Green is alleged to have knowingly authorized inaccurate declarations on Armstrong’s petition, alongside transferring applicant details from one petition to another.

With the exception of Mata, all individuals submitting petitions were excluded from participating in the Dallas County Democratic primary election. However, Mary Brown achieved re-election by running as a write-in candidate in the subsequent general election.

In convicted of fraudulent use of identifying information, Green could be sentenced to a maximum of 20 years in prison. Similarly, tampering with a governmental record carries an additional penalty of up to two years of imprisonment. The charge of election fraud, classified as a Class A misdemeanor, could result in an imprisonment period of six months.

The accusations were officially disclosed by the district attorney’s office of Fort Bend County. Local Profile attempted to contact the district attorney’s office but did not receive a response prior to publishing.

In April, an administrative judge from Dallas County designated the district attorney’s office in the suburban Houston region to examine the allegations. This decision followed the approval of a motion by Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot to excuse his office from the investigation.