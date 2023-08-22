Cirque du Soleil will be bringing their ice skating and acrobatics show CRYSTAL to North Texas from Wednesday, Feb. 7 until Sunday, Feb. 18, 2023.

In CRYSTAL, audiences can enjoy swinging trapeze, aerial straps, hand-balancing and more circus feats, all on ice. Over 40 artists, both acrobats and skaters, will perform in the air and on the ice, seamlessly weaving together both disciplines into a one-of-a-kind spectacle.

“CRYSTAL pushes the boundaries of what is possible within the discipline that is the circus arts,” said Artistic Director Robert Tannion. “It is a magical, dreamlike production bursting at the seams with high-quality visuals, familiar songs and of course that adrenaline inducing Cirque-style action that audiences all over the world have come to know and love. We can’t wait to bring CRYSTAL back to Texas.”

The story of the show follows the journey of a young woman named Crystal. This Cirque du Soleil show created by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila follows Crystal as she embarks on an exhilarating journey of self-discovery full of whimsy and wonder.

Audiences will be delighted by the magic of CRYSTAL, which features real snow (the team produces approximately 300 snowballs each week), and further defies convention by being the only Cirque du Soleil production currently touring to incorporate well-known pop songs into its soundtrack.

Tickets for CRYSTAL in Frisco and Fort Worth are available online now exclusively to Club Cirque members. For a free subscription, visit clubcirque.com. Tickets will be available for the general public on August 28, 2023 at cirquedusoleil.com/crystal.

Performance schedules

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL in Frisco at the Comerica Center:

Wednesday, February 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 10 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Sunday, February 11 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL in Fort Worth at the Dickies Arena:

Thursday, February 15 at 7 p.m.

Friday, February 16 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, February 17 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 18 at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.