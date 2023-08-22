In May 2023, Food and Wine magazine set out to find each state’s best snack and Buc-ee’s beaver nuggets made it to the top in Texas. Now FinanceBuzz is looking to put that to the test by sending their own researcher to rank as many Buc-ee’s food items as possible.

FinanceBuzz is looking for road-trip snacks fans to taste-test and rank 25 food items offered by one of America’s favorite roadside stops. And while getting to be the judge of Buc-ee’s best snacks is its own reward, FinanceBuzz is awarding $1,000 to the selected Bud-ee to sweeten the deal even more.

If you are 18 years old or older, live near, or are willing to travel to a Buc-ee’s location, you are eligible to apply. Once FinanceBuzz selects the side hustler for the job they’ll provide a list of snacks to try, $250 for the cost of gas, food and some very-necessary Beaver-themed merch, and a shopping list with some blank spaces for improvisation.

Among the possible snacks to fill their chicks with, FinanceBuzz is looking to taste-test the following food items:

Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets

Sweet and savory kolaches

Hippo tacos

Barbecue sandwiches

Buc-ee’s Lemon Crisps

Homemade fudge

Buc-ee’s Gummi Bears

Banana pudding

Biscuits and gravy

After the tasting, Buc-ee’s Bud-ee will need to document the experience through written product reviews and photographs to let travelers know what are the best options and what to avoid when making a stop for road-trip snacks. They’ll have two weeks to complete the assignment.

The website will accept applications until Sept. 11, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. EST. and will announce the selected candidate on Sept. 18, 2023, through email.

If you are interested, you can fill out the application here. Good luck!