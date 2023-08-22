Governor Greg Abbott announced a $142 billion investment in enhancing Texas’ transportation infrastructure. It encompasses the unanimous approval of a 10-year, $100 billion plan for statewide roadway construction in collaboration with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

According to TxDOT, approximately $288 million will go toward projects along U.S. 380 in Collin County, adding to the $1 billion previously set for U.S. 380. The primary goal of these transportation projects is to bolster safety, alleviate congestion, enhance connectivity and ensure the longevity of Texas roadways.

“Thanks to our booming economy, Texas has achieved a major milestone in our transportation infrastructure with this record $142 billion investment that will strengthen our roadways and build a next-generation transportation network,” said Gov. Abbott. “Through this record transportation investment project, the State of Texas will further improve roadway congestion and safety to meet the growing needs of Texans in our large metros, rural communities and everywhere in between.”

In February, Gov. Abbott unveiled the proposed 2024 Unified Transportation Program (UTP) by TxDOT, projecting a budget exceeding that of the 2023 UTP by $15 billion. Primarily funded by the state, the 2024 UTP encompasses a comprehensive investment surpassing $142 billion. This funding covers a spectrum of initiatives, including development and delivery projects, right-of-way acquisition, engineering efforts, routine maintenance contracts and UTP construction funding.

The UTP outlined an average annual investment of over $10 billion for the coming decade, a commitment projected to yield approximately $18.8 billion in economic advantages annually, according to an evaluation conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. These benefits stem from amplified labor income, heightened business output and the generation of around 70,500 direct and indirect employment opportunities.

Numerous initiatives within this strategy correspond to sections of roadways featured on Texas’ compilation of the 100 most congested roadways. The Texas Clear Lanes program, aimed at alleviating congestion, will experience a boost in funding, contributing to an aggregate investment of $66.7 billion encompassing concluded, ongoing and projected non-toll undertakings since 2015. Funding designated for rural projects surged to $19.2 billion, signifying a substantial escalation from the $2.2 billion allocated in the 2016 UTP.