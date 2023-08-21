This week of things to do characterizes itself by its incredible selection of music performances from legendary artists. You are in for a real treat with chart-topping artists like LL Cool J, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper and Lyle Lovett on the calendar.

Get your concert tickets now, and also remember to explore the other things to do options that are on the agenda for this week, such as, for example, the tasty celebrations of National Waffle Day and National Burger Day!

Take a look at our selection of the must-go events happening before the real fun begins this weekend. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week.

Come right in, because here’s the only list you need!

Photo: mikhaylovskiy | shutterstock

When: August 22, 2023 | 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Jasper’s | 1251 State St #950, Richardson

More info

Delight in an exceptional culinary experience this week at Jasper’s with the Cerreto wine dinner on August 22. Prepare your taste buds for a delectable 5-course menu meticulously crafted by Chef Kristina Infante. Each course will thoughtfully pair with a distinct Cerreto wine varietal. Reservations are essential. Make them by reaching out to ChristineH@abacus-jaspers.com. Enjoy this exquisite evening of fine dining and wine pairing.

When: August 23, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory | 300 W Las Colinas Blvd, Irving

Tickets

On August 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., take the chance to witness Counting Crows on their Banshee Season Tour with special guest Dashboard Confessional. The concert occurs at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Irving. Prepare for a night of unforgettable music and energetic performances from these renowned bands. Secure your tickets now to enjoy an evening of rock and alternative sounds this week.

Photo: baibaz | shutterstock

When: August 24, 2023 | 10:00 a.m.

Where: Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

More info

This week, embrace National Waffle Day at Legacy Hall on August 24th. Indulge in the culinary magic of Press Waffle Co. as they craft delectable waffle specials that are bound to become your favorites too. With a passion sparked by European travels, the founders have perfected the art of Belgian Liege waffles. These unique waffles are made from a 24-hour-proofed dough and adorned with caramelized clusters of Belgian pearl sugar.

When: August 24, 2023 | 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Where: Chestnut Square | 315 Chestnut St, McKinney

More info

You can explore history this week like never before with a guided walking tour of Heritage Village at Chestnut Square in McKinney on August 24, 2023. Dive into the captivating stories of McKinney’s past from the 1850s to the 1920s as knowledgeable docents lead you through historic buildings. Engage with the lives of families and the community during this era.

When: August 24, 2023 | 7:30 p.m.

Where: Bass Performance Hal | 525 Commerce Street, Fort Worth

Tickets

Experience the musical genius of Lyle Lovett this week on August 24, 2023, at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth. A versatile artist renowned for his storytelling prowess, Lovett’s fusion of country, swing, jazz, folk, gospel and blues creates a unique musical tapestry. Take advantage of this chance to enjoy the works of this Texas legend. Group rates are available for ten or more attendees.

Photo: zygonema | shutterstock

When: August 24, 2023 | 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West | 007 Legacy Dr, Plano

More info

This week, join the celebration of National Burger Day on August 24, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m. at Renaissance Dallas at Plano Legacy West. Indulge in delicious Grillin’Chef-inspired sliders on the Whiskey Moon patio. Savor the flavors of perfectly crafted burgers in a lively atmosphere. It’s the ultimate culinary experience for burger enthusiasts. Take advantage of this flavorful event!

When: August 24, 2023 | 6:00 p.m.

Where: Dos Equis Pavilion | 3839 S Fitzhugh, Dallas

Tickets

This week, on August 24, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., experience the ultimate rock spectacle as Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper join forces for the Freaks on Parade 2023 Tour at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas. Prepare for a night of electrifying performances and iconic hits from two legendary artists in the rock world. Secure your tickets now to witness this extraordinary event that is a feast for rock enthusiasts.

Photo: karen dole | shutterstock

When: August 24, 2023 | 6:00 to 9:00 p.m.

Where: Historic Downtown McKinney | 111 N Tennessee St, McKinney

More info

Discover the McKinney night market on historic Downtown McKinney’s East Louisiana Street this week. You can explore local artisan crafts, artworks and live music. This event is a collaboration between Downtown McKinney and the Historic McKinney Farmers Market, offering a vibrant Thursday evening experience from July 6th to August 24th. Enjoy the lively atmosphere from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

When: August 24, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall | 7800 Windrose Ave, Plano

Tickets

Experience electrifying southern rock at Lexus Box Garden, Legacy Hall, to feel the energy as Black Stone Cherry performs their anthemic hits. Arrive early for a diverse dinner from eateries and craft cocktails and elevate with a balcony VIP lounge for prime views (21+). Note: outdoor venue, the weather may affect the schedule. Explore Legacy Hall’s dining options and get ready to rock!

Photo: victor moussa | shutterstock

When: August 24 to 27, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Majestic Theater | 1925 Elm St, Dallas

Tickets

Experience the magic of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella as Lyric Stage brings this timeless fairy tale to life from August 24 to 27, 2023, at the Majestic Theater in Dallas. The Broadway adaptation, featuring beloved songs like In My Own Little Corner and Impossible, promises an enchanting experience for the whole family. VIP seats with orchestra pit access and a post-show meet & greet photo op with Cinderella are available.

Even More Great Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County

The Comedy Arena Presents: Open Mic Night

When: August 21, 2023 | 7:00 to 11:00 p.m.

Where: The Comedy Arena’s Laugh Out Lounge | 305 E. Virginia St. #104, McKinney

More info

Lunch Bunch – Overcoming Stress Triggers With Leandra Frey

When: August 22, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: MillHouse McKinney at the Cotton Mill | 610 Elm Street, Suite 1000, Mckinney

More info

Business Leadership Reception: Why Is Plano Attractive to Businesses?

When: August 23, 2023 | 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Where: Center for American and International Law | 5201 Democracy Drive, Plano

More info

MAD CADDIES With PIÑATA PROTEST & IDOLJOB

When: August 24, 2023 | 8:00 a.m.

Where: Granada Theater | 3524 Greenville Ave, Dallas

Tickets

LL Cool J: The F.O.R.C.E. Live

When: August 24, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: Dickies Arena | 1911 Montgomery St, Fort Worth

More info

When: September 2, 2023 | 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Where: Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary | 1 Nature Pl, McKinney

More info

Experience the Dinosaurs Live! Life-Size Animatronic Dinosaurs exhibit from September 2, 2023, to February 19, 2024, at Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary in McKinney. Travel back along a half-mile trail with lifelike animatronic dinosaurs. They come alive, moving and roaring, offering an enthralling experience and fascinating facts about herbivorous and carnivorous dinosaurs. Enjoy interactive elements, a photo-op with a tyrannosaurus rex and an outdoor fossil dig.

Photo courtesy of claire cowman – the artsy publicist

When: September 8 to 10, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Fashion Industry Gallery | 1807 Ross Ave, Dallas

Tickets

This chocolate festival in Dallas showcases many exhibitors offering unique chocolates to sample and purchase. Delve into the tasty world of chocolate with informative demos and classes, exploring everything from tree to bar to bonbon and more. Visitors of all ages are welcome to savor the delightful chocolate experience. Secure your tickets early to avoid congestion during the staggered entry times.

When: September 14 to 17, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Addison Circle Park | 4970 Addison Circle, Addison

More info

Join the fun at the Addison Oktoberfest from September 14 to 17, 2023. You can experience the authentic Bavarian celebration with a Texan twist, where visitors don dirndls and lederhosen for four days of revelry in German culture, food, music and bier. Enjoy traditional entertainment on multiple stages and games for beer lovers, kids and dachshunds. Raise your German stein and say: prost!

Photo: jasmine sahin | shutterstock

When: September 21 to 24, 2023 | See the full schedule

Where: Oak Point Park | 2801 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano

Tickets

Celebrate 42 years of ballooning festivities in Plano and Collin County! The excitement takes place from September 21 to 24, 2023. This remarkable four-day festival offers an array of attractions, including entertainment on the main stage, exciting kids’ activities, skydiving displays, a wide variety of delectable foods, a diverse range of merchandise and handmade products and, of course, the awe-inspiring hot air balloons.

When: September 26, 2023 | 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Hilton Anatole | 2201 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Tickets

Join the Texas Women’s Foundation on September 26th for the 38th during its annual luncheon, featuring Emmy-nominated actress and producer Storm Reid as the keynote speaker. The theme of this year’s event, #TXWomenNow, highlights the foundation’s commitment to advancing the lives of women and girls. This luncheon emphasizes collective support and voices to drive positive change in homes and communities. Take advantage of this extraordinary experience of inspiration and empowerment.

Photo courtesy of the kurland agency

When: October 13, 2023 | 8:00 p.m.

Where: The Eisemann Center | 2351 Performance Drive, Richardson

Tickets

Experience the vibrant melodies of Gullah culture through Ranky Tanky, a group of native South Carolinians who infuse jazz, gospel, funk, and R&B into their soulful songs. This musical night also features the Grammy-winning powerhouse vocalist Lisa Fischer. She is renowned for her remarkable appearances with the Rolling Stones and her role in the Oscar-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom. Don’t miss this captivating blend of talent and culture.