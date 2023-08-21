The North Texas Disability Chamber announced that it will be hosting its second annual Awards Reception on the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023.

This year’s adult-only event will highlight the Chamber’s work, which includes educating the communities throughout North Texas and advocating for the over 790,000 (according to a report) individuals with disabilities that reside in the region.

In addition, the event will also honor a number of community leaders “for their efforts to advance equity, access, and disability inclusion in North Texas,” according to the Chamber.

This year’s honorees are McKinney Mayor George Fuller, accessibility leader Meryl K. Evans and Dallas Mavericks CEO Cynt Marshall.

Fuller will be the recipient of the 2023 Richard ‘Rick’ Grady Public Service Award, an honor that recognizes elected officials that have made substantial contributions to the greater community, which includes advocacy efforts and support for people with disabilities.

Evans and Marshall will both be awarded inaugural honors named respectively after the recipients themselves.

Evans will be recognized with the first-ever Meryl Evans Self-Advocacy Award, which will henceforth — starting this year — be given to an individual with disabilities for their commitment, determination and life-long advocacy efforts to promote the inclusion of people with disabilities.

Marshall will be presented with the Cynt Marshall Catalyst for Inclusion Award, an award that recognizes DEIA (diversity, equality, inclusion and accessibility) executives for their dedication, inclusive leadership, and significant efforts in promoting inclusion in organizations and society at large.

“We are delighted to recognize each of these leaders for their extensive contributions in public service, self-advocacy, and advancing intentional inclusion in North Texas,” said Dylan M. Rafaty, founder, president and chairman of the North Texas Disability Chamber.

Tickets for the event are $75 apiece and can be purchased online at Eventbrite.

For more information about the North Texas Disability Chamber, head to ntxdc.org.