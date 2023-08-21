The Dallas Cowboys and Molson Coors are opening the doors on the new Miller Lite House location at The Star in Frisco. The Miller Lite House will open on Aug. 22.

This opening comes after the Dallas Cowboys and Molson Coors successfully opened the first Miller Lite House at AT&T Stadium in 2021. The first Miller Lite House has now served thousands of fans for game days, concerts and events.

The addition of The Miller Lite House to The Star District will bring with it many exciting changes for gameday.

Guests can look forward to accessing a 300-square-foot cooler stocked with over 1,500 beverages consisting of Miller Lite and Vizzy Hard Seltzer. The Miller Lite House will also feature a beverage service for guests who are attending watch parties at The Star.

Event attendees can visit the brand-new lounge featuring plush seating, a large-screen TV and device chargers. Guests are also able to take photos with the seasonally rotating Dallas Cowboys-themed photo display.

Lastly, there will be a personal concierge service for guests to experience The Star. The concierge experience will offer services such as ticketing, event support and campus directions.

The Miller Lite House will be located at 5 Cowboys Way, Suite 125, Frisco, TX 75034. It will operate from Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.